TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, Oct. 5

Murder Island, 9.30pm, C4

Budding detectives look for clues. (Image credit: C4)

Budding Miss Marples and aspiring Hercule Poirots will love this entertaining game show which sees members of the public competing to win £50,000 by solving a fictional murder case devised by best-selling author Ian Rankin. The four teams of two head to a remote Scottish isle to sift through clues and quiz some dodgy suspects after a woman’s body is discovered. With three retired detectives doggedly monitoring their every move, however, the pressure is on to make a breakthrough, but rookie errors are made and their interviewing techniques raise eyebrows.

★★★★ CC

Dementia & Us, 9pm, BBC2

Dementia sufferer Chris and his sister Liz. (Image credit: BBC)

An extraordinary film following four people with dementia. Filmed over two years, it’s a personal and intimate record of the reality of living with this cruel disease. Each of the four has been diagnosed with a different type of dementia, so while Marion is struggling with her vision, Gilly can’t remember recent events. Chris, at just 43, has early onset dementia inherited from his dad, and Clover, 90, may need help with everyday tasks but she can still dance and laugh with her dedicated daughter Marcia.

★★★★★ JL

The Great British Bake Off, 8pm, C4

Noel, Prue and Paul have a giggle. (Image credit: C4)

All rise, it’s Bread Week! And with Paul’s beady eyes on them, the bakers will ‘knead’ to do their utmost to ‘butter up’ both him and Dame Prue as they undertake three rather tricky dough-related challenges. For the signature, they have to bake their own version of an Italian focaccia, then, for the technical, they’re going Greek to whip up a tasty snack. Finally, for the showstopper, they have to unleash all their creativity to make milk bread in a decorative design. But who will ‘use their loaf’ and ‘prove’ themselves as Star Baker and who will be ‘toast’ and end up going home?!

★★★★ CC

Maid, season 1, Netflix

Margaret Qualley stars as single mum Alex. (Image credit: Netflix)

Groundhog Day’s Andie MacDowell teams up with her actor daughter, Margaret Qualley, for this US drama about a young single mother who cleans houses to make ends meet. Inspired by Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir, the 10-parter sees Qualley play Alex, who’s trapped in a cycle of poverty and homelessness with her young daughter after leaving her abusive partner. Qualley’s real-life mum, Andie MacDowell, plays Alex’s mum Paula, a free spirited artist who has troubles of her own.

Rare Beasts, 8pm, Sky Premier

This anti-romcom is Billie Piper's first film outing as writer, director and star. It's a rude, restless whoosh of a movie and Piper gives a no-holds-barred performance, using her expressive face to full effect as a frazzled single mum TV writer desperately seeking love (a hilariously tantrum-prone Leo Bill could be the answer to her prayers), while dealing with her difficult small son and cantankerous mum (a gorgeously gloomy Kerry Fox).

World Grand Prix Darts, 7pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

