TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, September 7

On TV tonight, the brilliant A House Through Time returns to BBC2, there's a documentary about the tragic events of the 2001 New York terror attack on ITV called 9/11: Life Under Attack and The Yorkshire Vet starts again on Channel 5.

A House Through Time, 9pm, BBC2

David Olusoga brings history alive in this fascinating series. (Image credit: BBC)

David Olusoga’s excellent series begins another investigation into a house, this time in Headingley, Leeds. As usual, we get a wider history of the times as well as the stories of those who lived at No 5 Grosvenor Mount. In this first episode, they are a solicitor, later a magistrate, who was involved in Victorian reform; a cotton-mill worker who rose through society; and a building contractor whose family firm helped shape Leeds as we now know it. As always, Olusoga brings history alive and it’s a reliably fascinating hour of TV.

★★★★★ JP

9/11: Life Under Attack, 9pm, ITV

The nightmare day of 9/11. (Image credit: ITV)

You’ll see many 9/11 documentaries marking the 20th anniversary of the attack, and each brings a unique perspective to that terrible day. This programme offers unseen footage shot by shocked locals, tourists and firefighters, documenting what they thought would be just another day in New York. As events unfold, we see their confusion as they process what seems like a tragic accident, before realising it’s terrorism. The distress, fear and incredulity of ordinary people eloquently expresses the horror of these moments, while heartbreaking 911 calls give a horrendous insight into the nightmare faced by those trapped in the World Trade Center. A difficult, powerful watch.

★★★★ EB

The Yorkshire Vet, 8pm, Channel 5

Vets Peter and Shona with two young Shetland ponies. (Image credit: Channel 5)

There are certainly some squeamish moments when the popular show returns for a 13th series. Viewers of a sensitive disposition might want to look away as chirpy vet Peter Wright castrates a couple of cute Shetland ponies, but it’s surgery on a cow that’s the stomach turner. Literally! Meanwhile vet Julian Norton performs a C-section on Violet the dog and delivers a whopping number of pups, and Matt Smith meets Bandit, a Water Dragon whose tail needs fixing.

★★★★ TL



Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Money Heist, season 5, Netflix

How will things end for Tokyo (Ursula Corbero) and co? (Image credit: Netflix)

This immaculate Spanish crime drama has been one of the most heart-stopping thrillers of recent years (not to mention one of Netflix’s biggest hits worldwide). Now, sadly, it’s drawing to a close with the first five of 10 swansong episodes (the rest will air in December). Former detective-turned-gangster Lisbon is now holed up with the rest of the crew in the Bank of Spain as they try to work out how to get the stolen gold out with the army drawing ever nearer... Meanwhile, things aren’t looking good for the heist’s mastermind, The Professor, as sacked cop Sierra has finally tracked him down. But will he play ball?

★★★★ CC

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Anna, 9pm, Film4

Sasha Luss' Russian beauty Anna is recruited by the KGB and, under cover as an international fashion model, carries out lethal missions. It's preposterous stuff, and director Luc Besson has his tongue firmly in his cheek as the narrative flashes backwards and forwards, piling up twists as it goes. But with co-stars Helen Mirren, Cillian Murphy, and Luke Evans offering game support, the movie delivers an enjoyable slice of stylish espionage hokum.



Live Sport

International Football, World Cup Qualifier, Austria v Scotland, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders , 7.30pm, BBC1

, 7.30pm, BBC1 Emmerdale , 7pm, ITV

, 7pm, ITV Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

A House Through Time – a fascinating look at the history of the UK told through the residents of one house in Leeds.

