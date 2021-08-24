TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, August 25

On TV tonight there's the return of Gossip Girl, Dr Ranj Singh hosts a new series about Extreme Food Phobics, and more makeovers in Changing Rooms. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Gossip Girl, 10.35pm, BBC1

Jordan Alexander stars in the Gossip Girl reboot. (Image credit: BBC1)

Cult US teen drama Gossip Girl gets a hotly anticipated reboot and follows a group of New York private-school students as their personal lives are made public by an online troll. This time, Julien (Jordan Alexander) is the ‘It girl’ of Constance Billard but will her estranged sister and the re-emergence of ‘Gossip Girl’ – nine years after the original website went dark – threaten her perfect image? Boasting the sass, wit and rivalry of the original series (all on iPlayer), and lots of very pretty people, we reckon Gossip Girl 2 will be the talk of the town once more.

Extreme Food Phobics, 8pm, W

Dr Ranj Singh hosts Extreme Food Phobics. (Image credit: W)

One in three Brits suffers from a fear of food so extreme it affects their health. Help is at hand from Dr Ranj Singh in this series that tackles food phobia using hypnotherapy – with fairly staggering results. Mum-of-three Jennifer faces up to a fear of vegetables that’s led to a diet of chicken and bread, while teacher Lee, living on chips, beans and 80 packets of crisps a week, is close to tears when he tries kiwi fruit for the first time.

Changing Rooms, 8pm, C4

More makeovers in Changing Rooms. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Two Italian-Welsh families in a Cardiff cul-de-sac are entrusting their living rooms to each other this week, and that’s music to Laurence’s ears: immediately, words like ‘Neapolitan’, ‘operatic’ and, most alarmingly, ‘blingissimo’, start spilling out of his mouth. A few doors down, Russell and Jordan are staying more controlled but promise a new look inspired by a Milanese gelateria. Unexpectedly, it’s the duo whose palette choices meet with more resistance (the response to one particular shade is, rather uncharitably, that it would look best ‘down the drain’) but will the final reveal be a sweet surprise?

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Chair, season 1, Netflix

Sandra Oh in The Chair on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

Best known as MI6 agent Eve Polastri in Killing Eve and as the no-nonsense Dr Cristina Yang in the long-running medical series Grey's Anatomy, Sandra Oh plays an academic hoping to shake up a top university that’s then hit by scandal in this new black comedy. As the first woman chair of Pembroke University’s English department and one of its few women of colour on staff, Dr Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra) has something to prove. But when colleague and love interest Bill (Jay Duplass) is filmed making a controversial gesture and the student body come out in protest, can Ji-Yoon save Pembroke and her reputation? Very funny and irreverent in parts, The Chair is top of the class!

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Moon, 9pm, GREAT! Movies

Sam Rockwell stars in sci-fi thriller Moon. (Image credit: GREAT! Movies)

This award-winning 2009 sci-fi film, the debut from writer/director Duncan Jones (David Bowie’s son), can be a little slow at times but ultimately it’s a good-looking movie that’s worth sticking with. Sam Rockwell (whose upcoming projects include the lead in a biopic of country singer Merle Haggard) plays Sam Bell, an astronaut who has been away from home on a mission for three years. He’s looking forward to being reunited with his wife and daughter, but he gradually starts to realise that all is not as it seems…

