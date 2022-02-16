TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, Feb. 16

On TV tonight, reality TV star Gemma Collins presents a heartfelt documentary on C4, Gemma Collins: Self-Harm & Me, a new car show begins on BBC3 called Gassed Up, The Bay comes to a close on ITV and Paul is surrounded by puppies in Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs also on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include four TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Gemma Collins: Self-Harm & Me, 9pm, C4

Gemma Collins presents a frank film about self-harm. (Image credit: C4)

Gemma Collins is used to sharing intimate details of her life on screen. But now for the first time, in this raw and honest documentary, she’s opening up about her private battle with self-harm. In an attempt to understand why she cut herself for 20 years, Gemma will undergo therapy and speak to experts to get to grips with what was behind her painful experiences. Prepare to see a very different side to The GC as she explores her seemingly idyllic childhood and opens up about the damaging habit she first started while at school.

★★★★ NH

Gassed Up, 9pm, BBC3

Mist and Ryan Thomas rev up. (Image credit: BBC)

Move over Top Gear as this new turbo-charged series for petrolheads sees rapper and Birmingham-based car enthusiast Mist (real name Rhys Sylvester) take on six well-known celebrities in some high-octane driving challenges. He goes head-to-head with Ryan Thomas, Joel Dommett, Nicola Adams, Spencer Matthews, Big Narstie and Chelcee Grimes in the show, which sees them creating their own crazy vehicles, then heading out onto the track for a race. Can any of them leave Mist eating dust?

★★★★ NC

The Bay, 9pm, ITV

Jenn faces an uncertain future. (Image credit: ITV)

Who killed Saif Rahman? All will be revealed as the latest series of Daragh Carville’s well-crafted and satisfyingly twisty Morecambe-set crime drama draws to a close. Drugs, alcoholism, gambling, family squabbles and sibling rivalry have all been thrown into the mix, with suspects coming and going. Meanwhile, the future of Family Liaison Officer Jenn Townsend is uncertain as she wonders whether life with her new blended family can work under one roof. Whatever the outcome, the addition of Marsha Thomason as Jenn has been a hit, and her placement with the Rahmans has opened up some compelling storylines.

★★★★ IM



Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs, 8pm, ITV

A rare blue whippet pup. (Image credit: ITV)

What’s better than one puppy? A bundle of them! Paul is in his element as he enjoys playing papa to a pack of 11 rare blue whippet pups, so-called for their soft grey-coloured coats, before they are rehomed. At the other end of the size scale is Patrick, an adorable golden retriever who is just 10 months old and bursting with energy and mischief. The poor pup has had a double hip replacement, so needs to take it easy – easier said than done. Finally, a stray pug called Mildred needs a good bath to help a nasty skin infection.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Inventing Anna, season 1, Netflix

Julia Garner stars as Anna. (Image credit: Netflix)

In 2017, New York’s wealthiest residents were stunned to learn that police had arrested a German socialite, Anna Delvey, who had made her name by rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous after introducing herself as a millionaire art collector. The nine-part drama, produced by Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy and Bridgerton) and starring Julia Garner (Ozark) as Anna, explores how Delvey – real name Anna Sorokin – managed to trick high society into believing she was a stylish heiress with a trust fund.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The French Dispatch, Disney+

Owen Wilson as The Cycling Reporter. (Image credit: Disney+)

This most Wes Anderson of director Wes Anderson films is a beautiful cornucopia of imagery and acting, a homage to journals such as The New Yorker with their idiosyncratic writers and fascinating subjects. With the obituary of editor Bill Murray as its tent pole, this takes in four sections: cycling (with Owen Wilson), art (Tilda Swinton, Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Léa Seydoux), politics (Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet) and finally cuisine (Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric). Even though there’s not a frame that isn’t exquisitely thought-out, this is an overflowing banquet of ideas, humour and poignancy. It’s utterly delicious.

Live Sport

Winter Olympics 2022 , from 6am, BBC2 & BBC1

, from 6am, BBC2 & BBC1 EFL, Peterborough United v Reading, 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Gemma Collins: Self-Harm & Me on TV tonight – see a different side to Gemma as she opens up about her past.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!