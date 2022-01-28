'Gassed Up': celebrity line-up, how it works, and all about the adrenaline-pumping driving series

Move over Top Gear as BBC3's Gassed Up sees rapper and Birmingham-based car enthusiast Mist take on six well-known celebrities in some very high-octane driving challenges.

This February, Mist will go head-to-head with Ryan Thomas, Joel Dommett, Nicola Adams, Spencer Matthews, Big Narstie, and Chelcee Grimes in the show, which sees them create their own crazy vehicles, then head out onto the race track to race them. So who among the celeb racers could be the next Lewis Hamilton?

"Cars and driving are a passion of mine and it's a privilege to be working with the BBC on Gassed Up,” says Mist. “I’m letting everyone know, you’re about to experience something you’ve never experienced before. Forget whatever gassed up you think you’ve done in your lifetime because I’m about to take it to a new level. Gassed up business."

Gassed Up is a six-part series launching on BBC3 and BBCiPlayer in February 2022. We will update you with the exact air date shortly when it's officially announced.

Is there a 'Gassed Up' trailer?

We're yet to see a trailer arrive for Gassed Up from the BBC, but when one is released we’ll put it up on this page.

How the series works

Each episode of Gassed Up will see rapper Mist take on a celebrity guest for a car driving challenge. They will be mentored by specialists and shown the tricks of the trade as they create their own vehicles. Then, supported by expert driver Becky Evans and pro BMXer Ryan Taylor, they will take to the track for an adrenaline-pumping challenge.

Fiona Campbell, Controller for BBC Three, says: "We’re really excited to be working with BBC Studios on this bold new format. It is brilliant to be working with Mist for his first show which promises to be big on energy, features lots of stunts and challenges and plays on people’s passion for vehicles."

Mist hosts 'Gassed Up' and challenges all comers for race track glory! (Image credit: BBC)

All about 'Gassed Up' host Mist

Gassed Up host Mist, whose real name is Rhys Sylvester, is a rapper and songwriter from Birmingham. His second album Diamond in the Dirt reached No5 in the UK Album Chart in 2018 and the previous year he won a MOBO award for best video for his single Hot Property. He’s worked with Jessie Ware, Mostack, Nines, and Not3s.

'Gassed Up' celebrity line-up

Joel Dommett takes on Mist for 'Gassed Up'. (Image credit: BBC)

Here 's out guide to the six celebrities taking part in Gassed Up. Mist will face one each week.

Joel Dommett

Since 2020 Joel has hosted the madcap show The Masked Singer UK. The comedian took part in I’m A Celebrity... in 2016, where he came second to Scarlett Moffatt and the pair went on to co-present I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp with Joe Swash. He’s also been in Impractical Jokers, Skins, Reality Bites, and hosts The Masked Dancer. He hosted the National Television Awards 2021.

Ryan Thomas

Ryan played much-loved builder and ladies' man Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street from 2000 to 2016. He’s also played Rafael in Neighbours and taken part in numerous reality shows, including Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls and ITV's Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai with his brothers Adam and Scott. Ryan won Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.

“I loved getting the opportunity to take on Mist, and on his home turf no less!” says Ryan. “Audiences can expect drifting, donuts and general chaos as we go head to head – I can’t wait for everyone to see this brilliant new series. Expect big stakes, big energy, big competition and big laughs.”

Nicola Adams

Boxer Nicola Adams MBE won Olympic golds at London 2012 and Rio 2016. In 2013 she made her acting debut in Waterloo Road, playing herself as she visited the school to meet talented boxer Kacey Barry. In 2020 Nicola appeared in Strictly Come Dancing alongside Katya Jones as the show’s first same-sex couple but they had to withdraw after Katya caught COVID. Last year she was the subject of Prime Video's documentary Lioness: The Nicola Adams Story.

Nicola says: “I am a big adrenaline junkie so becoming a drone expert and taking on Mist and Ryan in the ultimate game of hide and seek for this episode of Gassed Up was epic,” says Nicola. “Watch out BBC Three…you’ve never seen a show like this!”

Chelcee Grimes

Talent singer-songwriter Chelcee has written tracks for Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa, Kesha, Olly Murs, and The Saturdays to name a few. She also released her own singles Just Like That and I Need A Night Out and collaborated with Jonas Blue on Wild. She’s also a professional footballer who has played for Everton and Fulham and often commentates on the sport. She covered the 2019 Women’s World Cup and has her own show called Chelcee Away. She was also a presenter on MOTDx, the Match of the Day spin-off show.

Chelcee says: “Gassed Up is something so different and for me such a great experience. From where I started to where I finished it was worlds apart and I'm excited to see all the other celebrities to see how they got on. Also the viewers should watch just for Bex and Mist because they are just the best duo to be around and I learned so much in such a short time! I can definitely say after the whole experience I'm now well and truly, GASSED UP!!!!”

Spencer Matthews

Spencer made his name on Made in Chelsea, which he appeared in from 2011 to 2015. He went into the jungle for I’m a Celebrity… in 2015 and has since appeared in numerous shows including Impossible Celebrities, Celebrity Hunted and Celebrity Masterchef. He’s also a regular on Good Morning Britain. “Vin Diesel wasn’t available for BBC Three’s Gassed Up so naturally I stepped up,” he teases.

Big Narstie

Rapper and MC Big Narstie appeared on Gogglebox: Celebrity Stand Up To Cancer and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year in 2017 and was so popular he was given his own show The Big Nastie Show. A documentary called Big Nastie’s Big Adventure followed in 2020 and saw him head to Jamaica. He’s also appeared on The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off and starred in the movie the Festival. “If you like cars, this is the show for you. If you don’t like cars, that’s your business,” he says.