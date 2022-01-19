TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, Jan. 19

On TV tonight, The Bay continues on ITV, a new crime drama, Pretty Hard Cases, kicks off on Alibi and Stacey Dooley investigates the devastating impact of stalking in Stacey Dooley: Stalkers on BBC1. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Bay, season 3, 9pm, ITV

Marsha Thomason stars. (Image credit: ITV)

As the third series continues, with Saif’s cause of death confirmed as head trauma rather than drowning, the case has become a murder inquiry. Meanwhile, Family Liaison Officer Jenn (Marsha Thomason), who already has a rocky relationship with her partner’s daughter, makes a discovery that could put even more strain on her new blended family, and finds herself in harm’s way in the line of duty. Elsewhere, Saif’s bereaved mum is still hitting the bottle pretty hard, and newly discovered evidence has a profound impact on the progress of the investigation.

★★★ IM

Pretty Hard Cases, 9pm, Alibi

Mismatched? Wazowski and Duff. (Image credit: Alibi/UKTV)

This Canadian comedy-drama about two female detectives really wants to be The Heat (the 2013 mismatched-cops comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy) – which is OK by us, because it’s starting to look like that film’s long-awaited sequel is never going to happen. Meredith MacNeill and Orange Is the New Black’s Adrienne C Moore star as by-the-book Wazowski and the tougher Duff. When they cross paths on a case, Wazowski asks if they can partner up, even though their working styles are very different. ‘OK,’ says their unit commander (Schitt’s Creek’s Karen Robinson). ‘Just… try not to be so annoying.’

★★★ JP

Stacey Dooley: Stalkers, 10.35pm, BBC1

Stacey shadows a specialist police unit. (Image credit: BBC)

In her hard-hitting two-part documentary, Stacey embeds herself with a specialist police unit and a victim support organisation, both dedicated to stopping stalking from escalating into violence, or even murder. She meets two terrified women stalked by their former partners and follows the police as they investigate a pilot accused of stalking his ex. It’s the chat with Andy, who has just come out of jail after being convicted of stalking, that’s the most intriguing, as Stacey discovers that prison isn’t always the answer.

★★★★ HD

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

After Life, season 3, Netflix

Ricky Gervais and Diane Morgan star. (Image credit: Netflix)

The final series of the award-winning comedy-drama written by and starring Ricky Gervais returns for its final six-part series. Although Tony still struggles to cope after the death of his wife Lisa (played in flashbacks by Kerry Godliman), this series has a more hopeful feel as Tony works through his grief and arrives at a more accepting and understanding place. He also contemplates his relationship with Emma (Ashley Jensen), and continues to be annoyed by his work colleagues, especially Kath (Diane Morgan). Meanwhile, he continues to find a kindred spirit in widow Anne (Penelope Wilton) and builds upon his friendships with eccentric locals ‘Postman Pat’ (Joe Wilkinson) and sex worker Roxy (Roisin Conaty).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Concrete Plans, 9pm, Film4

Kevin Guthrie and Amber Rose Revah star. (Image credit: Film4)

A cautionary tale of what happens when you treat people like dirt, this brooding thriller set in the Welsh countryside sees snooty landowner Kevin Guthrie face off against the five builders he’s employed. Promising a payment that never materialises is a dangerous game, especially with Chris Reilly, all chippiness and casual psychopathy. When things go south, the other four men are left to pick a side, not helped by Guthrie’s fiancée Amber Rose Revah hanging about. Writer-director Will Jewell keeps a tight rein on the claustrophobic story.

Live Sport

Premier League, Brentford v Manchester United, 7.30pm (k-o 7.30pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss The Bay on TV tonight – DS Jenn Townsend is fighting fires in her personal and professional life in tonight's tense episode.

