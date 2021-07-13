TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, July 14

It's hello from him, and hello from him: The Two Ronnies.

On TV tonight, the private life of a comedy legend is revealed in The Two Ronnies: Ronnie Corbett's Lost Tapes, the Strictly judges reunite for Craig and Bruno's Great British Road Trips, and there's some new items in The Repair Shop.

The Two Ronnies: Ronnie Corbett's Lost Tapes, 9pm, ITV

The Two Ronnies – starring Ronnie Corbett and Ronnie Barker – was one of the most popular TV shows in the 1970s and 80s, pulling in 18 million viewers each week. But Ronnie Corbett put wife, Anne, and daughters, Emma and Sophie, before anything else. Now they are sharing his private home videos for the first time. This touching and insightful film also has testimonies from celebrity pals and fans, including David Walliams and Robbie Williams, and tells how he went from a poor childhood in Edinburgh to comedy icon.

★★★★ NH

Craig and Bruno's Great British Road Trips, 8pm, ITV

Bruno and Craig sashay around Britain. (Image credit: ITV)

Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli swap jiving for driving in this delightful travelogue. Their friendship is obvious from the outset as they sing show tunes, bicker over whose driving is worse, and inevitably get lost on the country roads. Tonight’s opener sees them exploring the Cornish coast by taking a choppy boat trip out into the Atlantic, performing with sea-shanty group Fisherman’s Friends, and braving the chilly Jubilee Pool, the UK’s largest lido. Bold Bruno has packed his skimpiest Speedos for the occasion!

★★★★★ SP

The Repair Shop, 8pm, BBC1

Host Jay Blades with Tom (centre) and cobbler Dean. (Image credit: BBC)

There really is a piece of history in tonight’s episode of this new series, when Tom from Ilkley brings in his gran Audrey’s running shoes. Audrey competed in the 1936 Berlin Olympics, running in the 4x100m relay in front of Hitler, and won a silver medal. Tom is incredibly proud of his pioneering gran and wants to display the shoes, which are a little flat today – can cobbler Dean Westmoreland give them a bit of oomph? Other items in need of a boost are an emotion-packed picture of a South African hero, a forlorn horn and another wonkey donkey.

★★★★ LP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Beast Must Die, BritBox

Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris star. (Image credit: BritBox)

The Good Fight’s Cush Jumbo is very different in this taut thriller as a grief-stricken mother desperate to get revenge on the man (an excellent performance from The Terror’s Jared Harris) she believes killed her son in a hit-and-run accident on the Isle of Wight.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Hate U Give, 9pm, Film4

Amandla Stenberg as Starr. (Image credit: Film4)

Sixteen-year old Starr Carter (The Hunger Games’ Amandla Stenberg) is used to the social divide between her poor, mostly black neighbourhood and the rich, elite, mostly white school she attends. But her two worlds collide when she witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of the police. This is a coming-of-age drama with a difference – both accessible teen movie and passionate topical drama.

Live sport

Women's Cricket: England v India, 6pm, BBC2

6pm, BBC2 Rugby Union: South Africa A v British & Irish Lions, 6pm (k-o 7pm), Sky Sports Action/Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale , 7pm, ITV

7pm, ITV Coronation Street , 7.30pm, ITV

7.30pm, ITV Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

Happy viewing!