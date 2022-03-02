TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, March 2

On TV tonight, Kate Garraway begins a new series giving a fresh and unique perspective on some challenging health conditions called Your Body Uncovered on BBC2, Secrets of the Royal Gardens is on More4 and on BBC4 the brilliant Storyville documentary strand has a film called Writing with Fire. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Your Body Uncovered with Kate Garraway, 8pm, BBC2

Trudi sees her frozen shoulder in a new way. (Image credit: BBC)

We were concerned this new medical series would be a little gimmicky. It allows people struggling with a variety of health concerns to see inside their bodies using augmented reality technology similar to BBC2’s Your Home Made Perfect. But the 3D images actually give a very clear picture of what is happening inside the body, allowing the patient to understand like never before what the problem is. This week, Hilda gets to see the painful fibroids that are ruining her life, and Trudi understands why her frozen shoulder is causing her such pain.

★★★★ JL

Secrets of the Royal Gardens, 9pm, More4

The fountain at Kew Palace. (Image credit: More4)

This series provides a peek at the blossoming delights found in some of the most exclusive gardens in London. The 39 acres of garden at Buckingham Palace are home to rare bats and Italian honeybees, while at Kensington Palace, gardener Graham Dillamore reveals Princess Diana’s favourite green space and the flowers she loved best. Later, a visit to Kew Palace reveals a garden inspired by the late Prince Philip.

★★★ JL

Writing with Fire: Storyville, 10pm, BBC4

Chief reporter Meera Devi. (Image credit: BBC)

A remarkable story from the Uttar Pradesh region of northern India about a group of fearless women who run their own newspaper. Set against a backdrop of political corruption, a brutal caste system and widespread violence against women, chief reporter Meera Devi and her all-female team put themselves in immense personal danger to be the voice of the ignored and excluded. They hold politicians to account, demand answers from the police and refuse to be intimidated or silenced. Change is slowly coming and these extraordinary women are true pioneers.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Vikings: Valhalla, season 1, Netflix

Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter and Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson. (Image credit: Netflix)

Vikings built itself an army of fans over six action-packed series on Sky History, and now Netflix will be continuing the story with a fresh Norse saga. Set in the early 11th century – more than 100 years after the events of the original show – this eight-part sequel follows King Canute (Keeping Faith’s Bradley Freegard) as he lays siege to London, with the help of explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett). The result is a spectacular mix of medieval politics and battlefield heroics, which is a lot of fun, if not historically accurate.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

West Side Story, Disney+

David Alvarez and Ariana DeBose as Bernardo and Anita. (Image credit: Disney+)

Steven Spielberg’s long-awaited new version of the 1961 classic is presented as a reimagining but can’t help but be in thrall to the original, which won a staggering 10 Oscars (this one is nominated for seven). While missteps include themes underlined to the point of hand-holding, more sure-footed is the terrific casting, with Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria and, even better, David Alvarez and (Oscar-nominated) Ariana DeBose as Bernardo and Anita. Rita Moreno, Anita in the 1961 film, reappears here as a version of store owner Doc. And, of course, there are also those songs…

Live Sport

The FA Cup, Luton Town v Chelsea , 7pm (k-o 7.15pm), BBC1

, 7pm (k-o 7.15pm), BBC1 The FA Cup, Liverpool v Norwich City, 7.30pm (k-o 8.15pm), ITV

Soaps on TV tonight

