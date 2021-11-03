TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, Nov. 3

On TV tonight, actor Douglas Henshall continues to shine as the under pressure DI Jimmy Perez in BBC1's Shetland, Professor Brian Cox explains if aliens could really be out there in another fascinating episode of Universe on BBC2 and Al Murray is joined by former Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli in Why Do the Brits Win Every War? on Sky History/NOW. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Shetland season 6, 9pm, BBC1

DI Jimmy Perez, Meg Pattison and James Perez. (Image credit: BBC)

Jimmy Perez (Douglas Henshall) still hasn’t had a chance to grieve for his mother, having more or less gone straight from her wake to the crime scene of his latest case. He’s worried about his father, but has little time to devote to him while the list of suspects in the Galbraith shooting grows by the day (‘You’re going to need a bigger board!’ says Sandy helpfully). Perez is close to breaking point and the cracks are starting to show when he’s short-tempered with his team. There’s a bit of light relief, though, when Tosh and Donnie have an incredibly awkward chat about the future…

★★★★ JP

Universe, 9pm, BBC2

Professor Brian Cox. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there life out there? It’s one of the questions that has occupied humans for as long as we have existed. Here, Brian Cox reveals why another planet like Earth could exist. He explains what a planet needs to sustain life, including being a habitable distance from its parent star or sun, water and stability over billions of years. It’s rare, but not impossible, and advancing satellite technology is beaming back more essential data all the time. Another fascinating episode from the always engaging professor.

★★★★ JL

Why Do the Brits Win Every War? 9pm Sky History

Italians do it better! So says Bruno Tonioli. (Image credit: Sky)

History fan and comedian Al Murray continues his quest to answer the title’s question, this week with the Roman Conquest of Britain – ably assisted by Bruno Tonioli. The pair take sides as they examine all things to do with the Roman army and Briton warriors, from battle attire (or lack of it) to weaponry, and a style of sword that Bruno feels worthy of a designer name. Elsewhere, Al tests the waters in Bristol to see how the formidable opposition’s advance would have been encumbered by coastal waves and the weather. Ancient history made fun.

★★★★ SO

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Colin in Black and White, season 1, Netflix

Mary-Louise Parker and Jaden Michael as mother and son Teresa and Colin Kaepernick. (Image credit: Netflix)

Former NFL quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick co-created this six-part drama series about his early life. He narrates his own story as actor Jaden Michael plays the young Colin, a black kid adopted by a white family who just wanted to play American football. It delves into the obstacles he faced as a child, the issues of race, class and culture that led him to sit down during the American national anthem in a pre-season game in 2016. He then took the knee for the rest of the season, as a protest against the treatment of black people, which angered President Donald Trump, but sparked a global movement that highlighted inequality around the world.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Harder They Fall, Netflix

Idris Elba stars. (Image credit: Netflix)

Idris Elba saddles up to star in this Western as Rufus Buck, a ruthless crime boss who’s doing time until he’s broken out of a prison train by his fearsome pals, Cherokee Bill and ‘Treacherous’ Trudy Smith (LaKeith Stanfield and Regina King). What follows is an all-action epic, complete with ambushes and blood-spattered shoot-outs, as Buck goes up against his old enemy Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), who’s out for revenge after Buck murdered his family.

Live Sport

UEFA Champions League, Liverpool v Atletico Madrid , 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

, 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2 EFL, Blackburn Rovers v Fulham, 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

Don't miss Shetland on TV tonight – nobody does sad and stressed better than DI Jimmy Perez.

