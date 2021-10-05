TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, Oct. 6

On TV tonight, Prue Leith shows she's a dab hand at gardening as well as baking in Prue's Great Garden Plot on More4, drama Brassic returns to Sky Max and the Pointless host has a new show, Iceland with Alexander Armstrong, on Channel 5. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Prue's Great Garden Plot, 9pm, More4

Prue Leith in her garden. (Image credit: More4)

The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith might be a talented chef but she’s also a keen gardener. So when she and her husband John decided to build their own home on a four-acre plot three years ago, she was up for the challenge. This new series follows the couple as they move house and transform their garden into an incredible space, with an orchard, boules court, gazebo and mountains of trees, flowers and shrubs. However, it’s not all plain sailing as we see them battle with dying cherry trees.

★★★★ NH

Brassic, 10pm, Sky Max/NOW

Vinnie’s out of prison and ready for a new scam. (Image credit: Sky)

There are run-ins with the law, arguments over strip clubs, encounters with giant snakes and a fractious love triangle as the comedy drama returns for a third season with eight new episodes. Season two ended on a cliffhanger when Vinnie (Joe Gilgun) was carted off to prison after confessing his true feelings for Erin (Michelle Keegan). Now Vinnie’s out and enticed into a new money-making scam. Raucous and racy, there is nothing else on the box quite like Brassic!

★★★★ TL

Iceland with Alexander Armstrong, 9pm, Channel 5

Alexander meets Eurovision 2019 entrants Hatari. (Image credit: Channel 5)

There are active volcanoes, raging geysers, and a night out with Iceland’s bonkers 2019 Eurovision entry as Alexander tours the Land of Fire and Ice. If that sounds a bit Game of Thrones, he gets to relax in geothermal hot springs and sample shots known as Black Death. In this episode, Alexander also tries eggs and baked bread cooked in the boiling mud of a volcanic lake and visits the bizarre Icelandic Phallological Museum, the world’s only penis museum.

★★★★ HD

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Maid, season 1, Netflix

Margaret Qualley stars as single mum Alex. (Image credit: Netflix)

Groundhog Day’s Andie MacDowell teams up with her actor daughter, Margaret Qualley, for this US drama about a young single mother who cleans houses to make ends meet. Inspired by Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir, the 10-parter sees Qualley play Alex, who’s trapped in a cycle of poverty and homelessness with her young daughter after leaving her abusive partner. Qualley’s real-life mum, Andie MacDowell, plays Alex’s mum Paula, a free spirited artist who has troubles of her own.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Selma, 11.15pm, BBC2

Rather than take a cradle-to-grave approach for her impassioned biopic of Martin Luther King Jr, director Ava DuVernay focuses instead on a single, highly charged episode in the Civil Rights struggle: the 1965 protest march from Selma to Montgomery in Alabama demanding equal voting rights for America’s black citizens. David Oyelowo dominates the film, brilliantly conveying King’s gifts

and also his all-too-human frailties.

