TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, Oct. 6
'Prue's Great Garden Plot' is just one of the gems on TV tonight.
On TV tonight, Prue Leith shows she's a dab hand at gardening as well as baking in Prue's Great Garden Plot on More4, drama Brassic returns to Sky Max and the Pointless host has a new show, Iceland with Alexander Armstrong, on Channel 5. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.
What's on TV tonight
Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...
Best TV shows on TV tonight
Prue's Great Garden Plot, 9pm, More4
The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith might be a talented chef but she’s also a keen gardener. So when she and her husband John decided to build their own home on a four-acre plot three years ago, she was up for the challenge. This new series follows the couple as they move house and transform their garden into an incredible space, with an orchard, boules court, gazebo and mountains of trees, flowers and shrubs. However, it’s not all plain sailing as we see them battle with dying cherry trees.
★★★★ NH
Brassic, 10pm, Sky Max/NOW
There are run-ins with the law, arguments over strip clubs, encounters with giant snakes and a fractious love triangle as the comedy drama returns for a third season with eight new episodes. Season two ended on a cliffhanger when Vinnie (Joe Gilgun) was carted off to prison after confessing his true feelings for Erin (Michelle Keegan). Now Vinnie’s out and enticed into a new money-making scam. Raucous and racy, there is nothing else on the box quite like Brassic!
★★★★ TL
Iceland with Alexander Armstrong, 9pm, Channel 5
There are active volcanoes, raging geysers, and a night out with Iceland’s bonkers 2019 Eurovision entry as Alexander tours the Land of Fire and Ice. If that sounds a bit Game of Thrones, he gets to relax in geothermal hot springs and sample shots known as Black Death. In this episode, Alexander also tries eggs and baked bread cooked in the boiling mud of a volcanic lake and visits the bizarre Icelandic Phallological Museum, the world’s only penis museum.
★★★★ HD
Best box set to watch on TV tonight
Maid, season 1, Netflix
Groundhog Day’s Andie MacDowell teams up with her actor daughter, Margaret Qualley, for this US drama about a young single mother who cleans houses to make ends meet. Inspired by Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir, the 10-parter sees Qualley play Alex, who’s trapped in a cycle of poverty and homelessness with her young daughter after leaving her abusive partner. Qualley’s real-life mum, Andie MacDowell, plays Alex’s mum Paula, a free spirited artist who has troubles of her own.
Best film to watch on TV tonight
Selma, 11.15pm, BBC2
Rather than take a cradle-to-grave approach for her impassioned biopic of Martin Luther King Jr, director Ava DuVernay focuses instead on a single, highly charged episode in the Civil Rights struggle: the 1965 protest march from Selma to Montgomery in Alabama demanding equal voting rights for America’s black citizens. David Oyelowo dominates the film, brilliantly conveying King’s gifts
and also his all-too-human frailties.
Live Sport
- World Grand Prix Darts, 7pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW
Soaps on TV tonight
- Emmerdale, 7pm, ITV
- Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm, ITV
- Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4
- Neighbours, 5.30pm, Channel 5
- Home and Away, 6pm, Channel 5
Don't miss Prue's Great Garden Plot on TV tonight – it's not just cakes that Prue can make beautiful, she's pretty good in the garden too.
