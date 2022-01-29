Tyler Hoechlin says Kryptonian family will 'cement' who he really is in ’Superman and Lois’ season two

*This article contains season two spoilers*

The star of hit BBC One tea-time series Superman & Lois, Tyler Hoechlin, has teased plotlines for season two of the reboot of the DC Comics superhero, saying the appearances of figures from his past is 'challenging' and 'difficult'.

In a climax to season one, Superman’s half-brother from Krypton, Tal-Rho, appears, a complication that will play out through the next season, he told DCComics.com.

Superman tries to forgive and forget, to make him welcome, but Tyler said: “I would say Tal-Rho is definitely making it difficult. He's not making it easy for Superman to continue on saying, 'Everybody can always come back'.”

He explained that Superman embodies characteristics of patience and constancy, but his brother pushes that to breaking point when he double-crosses him. Tal-Rho is ‘definitely challenging’ Superman's powers of forgiveness.

The revelation that more of Krypton survived than he realised has been a daunting discovery for the superhero to come to terms with. As well as Tal-Rho there is Kara, and Tyler said: “I think there's that idea of not feeling as alone. But I think more than anything, the idea of having a half-brother who is Kryptonian, and just this idea of family, has really cemented who he is on this planet with the family that he's created here.”

(Image credit: BBC)

He actually believes that the discovery of Kara and Tal-Rho has deepened his connection to his Earth-bound family, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and his sons, Jordan and Jonathan.

Superman's past has returned to underline his present: “I think everybody has that idea that there's a family you're born into, and there's a family that you choose, and the family that you have later.”

There was also the discovery in the first season of Superman & Lois that Clark and Lois had lost a baby, Nat, from a miscarriage and this part of their relationship will have a big part to play when a new arrival, who has a particular attachment to Lois, has a bigger story in season two.

As far as the new arrival is concerned, Superman is a ‘monster’ and responds to him as such, says Tyler, and initially there needs to be space. But she is likely to have a big impact later in the season.

BBC One has not yet scheduled Superman & Lois season two, but it began screening on The CW channel in the US on Jan 11.