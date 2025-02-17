Unforgotten fans call for a spin-off featuring THESE characters after 'fantastic' performances
Unforgotten's latest series on BBC has received high praise
The new season of the popular ITV crime show Unforgotten has returned to screens — and viewers are enjoying it so much that they are calling for a spin-off series. And it looks like they might just get their wish.
Unforgotten follows DCI Jessica James (played by Sinead Keenan) and DI Sunny Khan (played by Sanjeev Bhaskar) in their quest to solve grisly crimes, and the new season sees them take on one of their most chilling cases yet.
Along with the detective duo, season six of Unforgotten has introduced several new faces to the cast, including Maximilian Fairley, who portrays Marty Bains.
'Hello @ITV @UnforgottenTV @itvstudios Please consider giving Murray, Caz and Fran their own spin-off series,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
'Alternatively, please feature them much much more in series 7 of #Unforgotten. They’re fantastic! Cheers!'
To which another fan replied, 'Agree!'
Hello @ITV @UnforgottenTV @itvstudios Please consider giving Murray, Caz and Fran their own spin-off series. Alternatively, please feature them much much more in series 7 of #Unforgotten. They’re fantastic! Cheers! pic.twitter.com/dxSMuyIZCLFebruary 16, 2025
It's not the first time a spin off show has been discussed, with another social media user joking previously that 'Sunny's back pack' should have it's own spin off show.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
They wrote, 'Sunny's backpack from Unforgotten should have it's own spin-off show.'
Sunny's backpack from Unforgotten should have it's own spin-off show.May 16, 2023
And it looks like Unforgotten fans could be in luck, with a spin-off show in the works — though perhaps maybe not the way they imagined.
The Real Unforgotten is set to explore real-life cold cases that inspired the popular ITV series starring Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan – and it reveals some terrifying truths about the show.
A TV insider told Good Housekeeping of the new spin-off show, "Often real-life events get featured in factual TV shows and then inspire dramas, but in this case it’s the other way around.
"ITV bosses saw this as a no-brainer and there are plenty of incredible cold cases to choose from that can feature."
It's no surprise the new series is so popular — considering the opening episode of the last Unforgotten season 5 was the most watched programme on ITV1 in 2023.
We're predicting great things for the spin-off!
You can catch up with season six of Unforgotten on ITVX now.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
EastEnders dropped from BBC iPlayer — here's why the soap is missing
Netflix adds 'tragic' new true crime documentary to its highly-acclaimed roster