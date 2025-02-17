Unforgotten fans call for a spin-off featuring THESE characters after 'fantastic' performances

The new season of the popular ITV crime show Unforgotten has returned to screens — and viewers are enjoying it so much that they are calling for a spin-off series. And it looks like they might just get their wish.

Unforgotten follows DCI Jessica James (played by Sinead Keenan) and DI Sunny Khan (played by Sanjeev Bhaskar) in their quest to solve grisly crimes, and the new season sees them take on one of their most chilling cases yet.

Along with the detective duo, season six of Unforgotten has introduced several new faces to the cast, including Maximilian Fairley, who portrays Marty Bains.

'Hello @ITV @UnforgottenTV @itvstudios Please consider giving Murray, Caz and Fran their own spin-off series,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

'Alternatively, please feature them much much more in series 7 of #Unforgotten. They’re fantastic! Cheers!'

To which another fan replied, 'Agree!'

It's not the first time a spin off show has been discussed, with another social media user joking previously that 'Sunny's back pack' should have it's own spin off show.

They wrote, 'Sunny's backpack from Unforgotten should have it's own spin-off show.'

And it looks like Unforgotten fans could be in luck, with a spin-off show in the works — though perhaps maybe not the way they imagined.

The Real Unforgotten is set to explore real-life cold cases that inspired the popular ITV series starring Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan – and it reveals some terrifying truths about the show.

A TV insider told Good Housekeeping of the new spin-off show, "Often real-life events get featured in factual TV shows and then inspire dramas, but in this case it’s the other way around.

"ITV bosses saw this as a no-brainer and there are plenty of incredible cold cases to choose from that can feature."

It's no surprise the new series is so popular — considering the opening episode of the last Unforgotten season 5 was the most watched programme on ITV1 in 2023.

We're predicting great things for the spin-off!

You can catch up with season six of Unforgotten on ITVX now.