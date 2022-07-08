Unprecedented: how to watch the Donald Trump January 6 documentary

Reporting and chronicling the events of the presidency of Donald Trump has been seemingly endless, but Discovery Plus might just have a must-watch on its hands in the form of a brand new docuseries airing this weekend. The three-part documentary, Unprecedented, provides unseen interviews with the former president, members of his family and his inner circle. It also notably includes footage from Trump rallies on January 6, 2021 — the day of the insurrection at the US Capitol.

This footage is also proving of interest to the House select committee that is currently holding hearings about the attack on January 6. The committee was so interested in what director Alex Holder might have captured in his interviews and filming that they subpoenaed his footage and asked him to come in for a deposition.

We have no idea how explosive, or otherwise, the documentary will be but for politics and current affairs nerds, the chance to be a fly on the wall watching Trump's inner circle on that day and the events that led up to it is too tempting to miss .

Unprecedented covers the final six weeks of the 2020 presidential election, featuring exclusive access to Trump and others — including Ivanka Trump, Mike Pence, Jared Kusher, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and more, as well as their reaction to the election and the buildup and aftermath of January 6.

In an interview with Deadline (opens in new tab), British filmmaker Alex Holder said he believes the footage he shot for Unprecedented is "the clearest version of that day [January 6] that has been seen." He elaborated more on the purpose of the documentary with The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), saying that the goal was to "get insight into this family, trying to understand what made them who they are, understand their politics, understand the dynamics between them. The series really goes into this somewhat Succession-type vibe, it’s almost like the real-life Succession, which is pretty fascinating."

Unprecedented is a three-part docuseries that premieres on Discovery Plus on Sunday, July 10. Here is how to watch. Don't miss it...

How to watch Unprecedented

Unprecedented is available to stream exclusively on Discovery Plus starting at 3 am ET/midnight PT.

Discovery Plus is available in the US, UK and Canada and can be played on many platforms, including Apple TV, Roku and select smart TVs, as well as on iOS and Android mobile devices and tablets, Xbox gaming consoles and web browsers. A Discovery Plus free trial is available.

Discovery Plus is also available via Amazon Video Channels and there's a great-value Prime Day deal that gets you a month of Discovery Plus for 99c/99p so there's no excuse for not watching!

If Discovery Plus is not available where you are, a virtual private network, or VPN, can help you watch it. A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is (opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which lets you change your IP address on whichever

device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

Unprecedented trailer and clips

Watch the trailer for Unprecedented right here:

Discovery Plus has also shared a pair of clips from Unprecedented featuring Donald Trump and Mike Pence after the events of January 6.