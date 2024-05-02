Vera star hints at an exciting spin-off series for after the final season airs

A Vera star has addressed the potential for a prequel series, following the sad news that it's coming to an end after 14 seasons.

Vera season 14 is currently in production, and we're expecting the series to come to a close in 2025, which is bittersweet news for fans as it means the upcoming episodes will be the last.

But, perhaps it's not really the end for Vera? With the series being such a huge hit for ITV viewers since 2011, it's no surprise that fans might be hungry for even more from Ann Cleeves' iconic detective.

In fact, Jac Williams actress Ibinabo Jack brought up the idea during a chat on BBC Breakfast, where host Jon Kay started the conversation by saying: "I suppose when Brenda steps down that surely means Vera has to end, doesn't it? You can't have Vera without Brenda."

To which Ibinabo replied: "Unless they did a prequel? Like early days?"

The idea was well received with co-host Sally Nugent adding: "A prequel is a fabulous idea! That's what we need to know, more of Vera's backstory. It's a genius idea!"

Of course, there's no official word on a Vera prequel just yet, but people seem enthusiastic about the idea of the popular crime universe continuing on in another format.

But, for now, season 14 will conclude Vera Stanhope's story and Brenda Blethyn has confirmed her departure in a recent statement, where she thanked many people she worked alongside.

She said: "Working on Vera has been a joy from beginning to end and I’m sad to be saying cheerio. But I am so proud of our achievements over the last fourteen years. I’ll be forever grateful to the wonderful Ann Cleeves who created Vera, and to Elaine Collins who saw fit to cast me in the role."

The main series of Vera will end in 2025.

She added: "The Producers, dream cast and crew have been fabulous and I’m going to miss them, but I won’t forget their huge talent, the camaraderie, laughter or kindness we shared nor the friendship of the people of the North East and our fans worldwide. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Vera season 14 airs in 2025, with previous seasons available on ITVX.