'Vigil' fans can't cope with 'stressful' cliffhanger ending in penultimate episode
By Lucy Buglass
Vigil fans are desperate to know if Amy's okay... but they'll have to wait until next week's episode!
Vigil viewers were shocked by the penultimate episode, which ended on a terrifying note for DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones). She was left in a vulnerable position as she was alone with Matthew Doward (Lorne MacFadyen), not knowing that he was in fact the Russian spy they'd been trying to track down.
When Matthew picked up the note he had written to Jackie (Anita Vettesse) Amy tried to protest and take it from him but, determined to keep his identity a secret, he knocked her out and locked her inside a torpedo tube that was quickly filling with water, so the clock was ticking for Amy.
Unfortunately, this is where the episode ended, leaving viewers shocked as they'd have to wait a whole week to find out whether or not Amy survived this horrific ordeal, or whether this case would be her last.
Many Twitter users were quick to share their frustrations, with many discussing claustrophobia and how the cliffhanger was nightmare-inducing! One wrote: "#Vigil In a torpedo tube filling with water is literally my worst nightmare. Quite a cliffhanger to go to bed with. I don't think I'll be sleeping tonight."
#Vigil In a torpedo tube filling with water is literally my worst nightmare. Quite a cliffhanger to go to bed with. I don't think I'll be sleeping tonight.September 19, 2021
Another added: "She's trapped in the torpedo tube! How am I supposed to sleep after watching that. #Vigil"
She's trapped in the torpedo tube!How am I supposed to sleep after watching that. #Vigil pic.twitter.com/TDV9I6fg5WSeptember 20, 2021
A third wrote: "dying in a torpedo tube has shot up to the top of my ways I would rather not die list #vigil"
dying in a torpedo tube has shot up to the top of my ways I would rather not die list #vigilSeptember 19, 2021
And a fourth added: "Defo gonna struggle to sleep due to nausea brought on by panicking about how Suranne is gonna get out of that water pipe #vigil"
Defo gonna struggle to sleep due to nausea brought on by panicking about how Suranne is gonna get out of that water pipe 😩🤮 #vigilSeptember 19, 2021
Suranne Jones has shared a behind the scenes look at Vigil, where she joked about her ordeal in the torpedo tube writing: "Oh that was a sweaty few days! #vigil"
Vigil concludes next week, but will there be a season 2? The answer is maybe!
Star Anjli Mohindra (Tiffany Docherty) said that there's 'been conversations' about carrying on the story. She told RadioTimes.com: "I think there’s stuff on the horizon. But nothing confirmed just yet."
Season 1 of Vigil concludes on Sunday at 9pm on BBC1.
