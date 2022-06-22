Viral horror series Don't Hug Me I'm Scared is coming to Channel 4

Viral horror YouTube series Don't Hug Me I'm Scared is coming to Channel 4 later this year, and a creepy new teaser has been released.

Originally released in 2011, the deceptive video series became an online hit after it follows three characters that look like they're straight out of a children's TV series before eerie things start happening!

The three characters are a yellow childlike humanoid with blue hair and overalls, an anthropomorphic green mallard duck with a plaid coat, and a red humanoid with a mop-like head, who don't actually have names but are commonly referred to as Yellow Guy, Duck and Red Guy.

Throughout the original web series, the trio meets several characters and they sing a musical number related to everyday life in the style of a nursery rhyme, however, the songs soon take a darker turn and the episodes usually end on a twist with some violent notes or other creepy themes, so it's definitely not one to watch with kids!

Now, the series is getting a revamp and is heading to Channel 4 for more disturbing stories, and a first look has been shared on social media. In the clip, the camera pans over various destroyed items, before landing on a TV depicting the much-loved characters.

Brand new series of Don't Hug Me I'm Scared, coming September 2022. #DHMIS pic.twitter.com/r3vv3Dct9EJune 20, 2022 See more

The clip ends with a bee buzzing around the three characters, before Duck kills it by hitting it with some papers and declares: "pesky bee!". So not a lot to go off just yet but enough to keep us interested.

Six new episodes are heading our way soon and one of the creators Becky Sloan confirmed the news, writing: "Time flies fast when you’re having fun… 6 new episodes coming to Channel 4 in September! PESKY BEE!"

Exact plot details haven't been announced yet so we'll have to wait patiently for more info about Channel 4's Don't Hug Me I'm Scared, but if it's anything like the original series we've got some seriously creepy stuff ahead!

All the original videos are still available on YouTube, including the very first episode (below) which was posted ten years ago and has now passed 69 million views and is still being talked about today.

Don't Hug Me I'm Scared arrives on Channel 4 in September.