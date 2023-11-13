Virgin River star shares the update we've all been waiting for

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge gave an update that fans had been waiting for.

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Mel Monroe, has shared an exciting update on the hit Netflix series.

For months, Alexandra was not allowed to promote Virgin River season 5 during the SAG-AFTRA strike, telling fans on her Instagram Stories that: "SAG is on strike and I can't go back to work and I can't even talk about work.

"So, if all y'all are trying to send me messages asking about work-related things, I can't answer you and I'm really sorry about that."

Now, Alexandra has revealed an update on the show as the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike officially came to an end earlier this month.

The end of the strike means that Alexandra and her co-stars can promote Virgin River again! And the actress took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from season 5 to celebrate the news.

In the video, Alexandra filmed her co-star Martin Henderson, who plays her on-screen fiancé Jack Sheridan, as they prepared to shoot a scene in the woods.

Alexandra is heard laughing as Martin jokes around on set and the camera crew are dotted around the forest ready to film.

The end of the strike also means that production can resume on Virgin River season 6 after four months of delays.

Back in October, the show's writers returned to the writing room following the end of the WGA strike in September.

The official Virgin River Instagram account confirmed that season 6 was underway and shared a photo of the show's writing team sat around a table, happy to be back at work.

The caption read: "Thrilled to have our writing team back in action, diving into season 6!"

Although the actors have gone back to work, we may be waiting a while longer until season six is released.

However, we don't have long to wait until we see much-loved couple Mel and Jack return to our screens as part two of season five, which is two holiday episodes, will air on Netflix on Thursday, November 30.