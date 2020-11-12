WandaVision will premiere Jan. 15 on Disney Plus

“WandaVision” is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer.

WandaVision — one of the first original series to be born from the greater cast of Marvel's Avengers — will premiere Jan. 15 on Disney+. Along with the announcement came a new teaser and a handful of images from the series, which will star Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, and Paul Bettany as Vision.

A new era arrives. Marvel Studios’ @WandaVision, an Original Series, is streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/aejE6DNR35November 12, 2020

The show will be an interesting (or weird) mix of two of the characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe living in some sort of suburban setting. Only it turns out "everything is not as it seems."

The series is one of the first spinoffs from the larger MCU. We're also still expecting Falcon and the Winter Soldier at some point next year.

After that, it's a little hard to tell. The global pandemic pushed back all kinds of production in 2020, and is keeping some feature films in the can until theaters are able to re-open on a larger scale.

Disney+ is the streaming service that comprises content from Disney, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic and more. It runs $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. Or if you're really serious about your Disney content you'll want to check out the Disney+/ESPN+/Hulu bundle that's $12.99 a month and gets you all three of those services for the price of two.