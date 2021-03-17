Warner Bros, DC Films, and Chernin team up to develop ‘Hourman’ film, Gavin James and Neil Widener to pen script

The popular DC Comic Hourman is in development by Warner Bros. and DC Films, with Cherin Entertainment joining as producers. The news comes from an exclusive per Deadline. The Hourman film will be the first time Cherin has developed a DC property.

While Cherin Entertainment hasn’t been known for developing comic book properties but they do know success. They relaunch Planet of the Apes, a highly successful trilogy – grossing more than $1.6 billion worldwide and earned praise for groundbreaking effects and motion-capture performances.

The adaption will be penned by writing duo Gavin James and Neil Widener.

Hourman was originally created by Ken Fitch and Benard Baily in 1940. The hero has had three incarnations, with the first one featuring chemist Rex Tyler the first time we meet the character. Tyler would create a new synthesis, “Miraclo,” which grants him super-strength and endurance but only for one hour. Rex’s son Rick Tyler would later become the hero, ultimately becoming the most popular Hourman as the years went on. It’s currently unknown which character will play Hourman in the upcoming film.

DC had mauled over the idea of a Hourman project over the last decade – coming close in 2013 when they began developing a series around Rex Tyler for the CW. Although the series never came to be, the character, Rex Tyler, was featured in Legends of Tomorrow – Tyler served as the leader of the group.

The news of an Hourman film comes just a few weeks after the announcement of another project underway for a popular DC character that isn’t Wonder Woman, Superman, or Batman. Charm City Kings director Angel Manuel Soto has been tapped to helm a Blue Beetle film.