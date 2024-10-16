How to watch Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out online – live stream the comedy series retrospective from anywhere now

It’s time to grab a bottle of bolly, darlings! Airing on Thursday, October 17, comedy special Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out will reunite Jennifer Saunders with the show’s core cast, who fondly reminisce on the making of the hit series and its incredible legacy. Read our guide below for how to watch Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out online and FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Yes, the “fab four” of Saunders, Dame Joanna Lumley, Julia Sawalha, and Jane Horrocks are back together again for this unmissable, one-off documentary: sharing behind-the-scenes goss, paying tribute to co-star Dame June Whitfield, and generally celebrating this iconic UK comedy.

Saunders and Lumley made an indelible impression as Eddie and Patsy – two champagne-guzzling, badly behaved, not-quite-It Girls – whose self-indulgent antics often had some hilarious consequences, with Eddie’s long-suffering daughter Saffie left to pick up the pieces. Absolutely Fabulous won BAFTAs, an International Emmy Award, and had a significant impact on female comedy in the country.

And, given the show had those fashion-forward hedonists brush shoulders with the A-list and inadvertently ruin their careers (Lulu! Kate Moss! Elton John!), it’s only right that some of the shows’ many celebrity guests pop in to say hello, among them comedians Ruby Wax and Meera Syal, filmmaker Richard Curtis, and Spice Girl Emma Bunton, and pay tribute to the magic of Ab Fab.

Ready for a few (too many) drinks with old friends? Keep reading for all the information you need to watch Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out online from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

How to watch Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out online in the UK

You can watch Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out on Thursday, October 17 beginning at 9 pm UK time, and on linear channel Gold. You’ll need either a Sky membership, or alternatively, a subscription to streaming service NOW.

Sky offers some great value deals, as detailed in our Sky TV price and packages guide. With a Sky plan, you can also stream the Absolutely Fabulous special via the Sky Go service, which is available on iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, in addition to Xbox and PlayStation gaming consoles.

But, if you just want to watch the Ab Fab special, streaming platform NOW might be the best option. There’s no fixed cable contract, and from time-to-time there are some money-saving promos up for grabs. You’ll want to opt for the Entertainment plan to watch Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out, which is typically priced at £9.99 a month and allows you to stream Sky channels like Gold live.

And if you’re out of the country (as we explain in details below), you can download a VPN and connect to your country’s free platforms and paid-for streaming services, no matter where you are.

Can I watch Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out online in the US?

Ah, there’s a lack of fabulous in the US right now. That's because comedy documentary Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out doesn’t currently have a release date in North America. While we wait for the special to land, US fans might want to reacquaint themselves with the OG show: Absolutely Fabulous is available on-demand via multiple streaming platforms, including BritBox, Peacock, and Hulu.

Traveling outside of the UK? If you’re currently abroad and want to watch Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out, grab a VPN as explained below and enjoy the comedy special from anywhere.

Can I watch Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out online in Australia?

Comedy fans are being left out in the cold Down Under too. Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out hasn't got a release date set for Australia. However, we can see it potentially being added to BritBox or Stan in the future, given that both services have every season of the Jennifer Saunders '90s comedy available to stream as we speak.

How to watch Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out online from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup, but still want to watch Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune into live cricket or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN.

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, AU, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

