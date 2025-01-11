How to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd: live stream FA Cup 3rd round online and for free

It's something of a tradition for Arsenal's campaign to disintegrate in the space of a midwinter fortnight, and recent history is damning: Mikel Arteta's men have failed to get past the FA Cup 3rd round in two of the past three seasons. While you never know what you're going to get from Man Utd from one game to the next, the FA Cup holders know that their opponents are there for the taking.

You can watch Arsenal vs Man Utd for FREE in the UK on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer streaming service. Don't worry if you're abroad because you can watch Arsenal vs Man Utd live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Ruben Amorim's start to life in Manchester has been rough, but under his stewardship the Red Devils have provided a couple of euphoric moments too. Whisper it, but there's method behind the madness. The 2-2 draw with Liverpool last weekend was the Diogo Dalot and Amad Diallo show, while Manuel Ugarte had the best game of his Utd career so far, Amorim's deployment of Bruno Fernandes as far up the pitch as possible an attempt to mitigate for his tactical shortcomings.

The FA Cup was once Arsenal's competition, but those days are long gone now. With Arteta seemingly preoccupied with set-pieces and all the dark arts in the book, performances have dropped alarmingly, with precious little being created in open play. While most teams would miss a player of Bukayo Saka's quality, when he went down the entire burden fell on 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri before he too succumbed to injury. Arsenal's squad is one of the deepest in the country, but right now the team appears to have completely lost its way.

Here's how to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd for FREE in the UK

Arsenal vs Man Utd will be shown free of charge on BBC One in the UK.

That means action will be live streamed on the BBC iPlayer streaming service too, which is free to watch for TV license fee payers.

If you're currently outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN. Scroll down for more details.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd in the US

Soccer fans in the US can live stream Arsenal vs Man Utd on ESPN Plus.

The streaming service can be downloaded on to a variety of smartphones and streaming devices, costing $11.99 per month / $119.99 per year or from $16.99 a month if you get it through the Disney Plus bundle.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd in Australia

You can watch Arsenal vs Man Utd in Australia via Optus Sport.

You can access Optus Sport for $24.99 per month or $199 per year. However, if you're an Optus customer you can get it for a discounted $6.99 each month.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve the issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune into live soccer or other content even if you're not in your home country. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

What time does the Arsenal vs Man Utd match begin?

The FA Cup 3rd round match between Arsenal vs Man Utd kicks off at 3 pm GMT / 10 am ET / 7 am PT on Sunday, January 12.

For fans in Australia, the match starts in the early hours of Monday morning at 2 am AEDT.