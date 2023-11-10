Watch Band of Brothers marathon set for Veterans Day 2023

Veterans Day is a time to celebrate the brave men and women of the military who have given their lives in service of their country. This Veterans Day, AMC Networks pays tribute to World War II veterans and members of the Armed Forces far and wide with a Band of Brothers TV marathon.

Band of Brothers follows the incredible true story of Easy Company of the US Army 101st Airborne Division. The team parachuted behind enemy lines on D-Day to support the troops who were landing on the beach. Over the course of their time in the war, they served in several key fights and helped to liberate a concentration camp. WTW ranked the miniseries as one of our best TV shows of all time.

The marathon begins at 10 am ET/PT on Saturday, November 11, with all 10 episodes airing in order on AMC. Here's the complete schedule:

10-11:41 am ET/PT, "Currahee": A rivalry blazes between Lt. Sobel and a junior officer who has earned the respect of the men in Easy Company.

11:41-12:52 pm ET/PT, "Day of Days": Thousands of paratroopers cross the English Channel to France on D-Day; Lt. Winters leads an attack on a fortified German artillery position

12:52-2.22 pm ET/PT, "Carentan": Easy Company sustains casualties while waging battle in Normandy; Pvt. Blithe has trouble adjusting to combat; the company returns to England.

2:22-3:44pm ET/PT, "Replacements": A fresh group of paratroopers joins Easy Company shortly before it parachutes into German-occupied Holland.

3:44-5:00 pm ET/PT, "Crossroads": In October 1944, Winters leads a raid on a Dutch dike, and Heyliger helps rescue British soldiers trapped across the Rhine River. Later, as winter nears, Easy Company moves to the Ardennes Forest to hold the line near Bastogne.

5-6:32 pm ET/PT, "Bastogne": Easy Company spends Christmas in the trenches while trying to hold the line in the forest outside Bastogne, Belgium.

6:32-8:12 pm ET/PT, "The Breaking Point": After taking Bastogne, Belgium, the company moves on to the town of Foy, where many lives are lost as a result of Lt. Dike's incompetence.

8:12-9:33 pm ET/PT, "The Last Patrol": Amid rumors that the Germans are finished, a patrol to take prisoners sounds like a risky venture to Easy Company, now encamped at Haguenau, France, in 1945.

9:33-10:53 pm ET/PT, "Why We Fight": Easy Company finally enters Germany, where they get their first look at Hitler's "Final Solution." Meanwhile, Nixon gets bad news from his superiors and his wife.

10:53-12:19 am ET/PT, "Points": As the war winds down in the spring of 1945, the men of Easy Company count their "points" to see if they qualify for discharge, mindful that the fight against the Japanese continues.

The Emmy-winning series debuted in 2001. It is based on Stephen E. Ambrose's 1992 book of the same name and featured Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg as executive producers. It took home six Emmys at the 2002 ceremony, including awards for Outstanding Miniseries and Outstanding Directing.

In addition to the talented production team behind the cameras, Band of Brothers featured a phenomenal cast that includes Ron Livingston, Donnie Wahlberg, Scott Grimes, Damian Lewis, Shane Taylor, Peter Youngblood, Matthew Leitch, Rick Gomez and Michael Cudlitz.

AMC is usually included with a standard cable subscription. If you don’t have cable, you can watch AMC through live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV.

You can also create your own marathon by streaming Band of Brothers on Netflix, Max, Prime Video and Hulu with a subscription.