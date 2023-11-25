How to watch Benavidez vs Andrade: live stream boxing online, fight card, start time, odds

It’s the battle of the undefeated fighters when two-weight world champion Demetrius Andrade takes on WBC interim super middleweight champion David Benavidez in Las Vegas. Benavidez vs Andrade is a highly-anticipated main event on a stacked card this Saturday, November 25 at the Michelob Ultra Arena.

Don't worry if you're abroad while the fight is on, because you can watch Benavidez vs Andrade live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

At the age of 35, Andrade is seemingly entering the latter stages of a hugely impressive professional career that has seen him hold multiple world championships at light middleweight and middleweight. The slick southpaw has been relatively inactive of late, fighting for the first time in 14 months back in January of this year when he secured a routine victory over Demond Nicholson at super middleweight.

However, the American has a vast skill set that has helped him to overcome numerous big names and will be far from overawed when he steps into the ring with Benavidez. Andrade will be looking to extend his unbeaten record to 33-0 and potentially set up a clash with undisputed super middleweight champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez — a fighter he believes has ducked him for a number of years.

It certainly won’t be easy for Boo Boo as he faces a boxer who possesses serious power. Benavidez has stopped 23 of his 27 opponents and is a two-time world champion at super middleweight. Known as the Mexican monster, he secured a third round TKO victory over the always-dangerous David Lemieux last year before securing a unanimous decision against Caleb Plant in March of this year.

A natural super middleweight and nine years younger than Andrade, Benavidez will be out to impress as he too looks to secure a super fight with Canelo. The 26-year-old knows that a dominant victory would go a long way to forcing his fellow Mexican to accept a showdown potential on Cinco de Mayo in 2024.

The Benavidez vs Andrade live stream is on Showtime PPV in the US and Fite TV in the UK. Keep reading to find out how to tune in wherever you are and if you need a VPN to help you watch if you're traveling abroad. We've also included some useful information below so you know the tale of the tape and some odds.

How to watch Benavidez vs Andrade in the US

Boxing fans in the US can live stream Benavidez vs Andrade using Showtime PPV. It doesn't come cheap – the Benavidez vs Andrade PPV is $74.99. Coverage starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Saturday, November 25. Once you're paid up, you can stream the undercard and headline fight on your choice of web browser, mobile, tablet, Amazon Fire TV, Select Google and Android TVs, Apple TV, Chromecast (2015+), LG Smart TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Xfinity Flex, Wireless 4k Contour Box (Xi6) or Xbox. If you prefer to watch on TV and already have cable, most providers will also give you the option to purchase through them. Ring walk time is likely to be around 11 pm ET / 8pm PT, but that will depend on how the undercard progresses before it. Remember, if you're currently outside the States but don't want to miss any of the Benavidez vs Andrade action, get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.

How to watch Benavidez vs Andrade in Canada

In Canada, the Benavidez vs Andrade fight has been picked up by Fite.TV.

However, the fight is not available with a regular subscription but can be accessed via a one-off fee of $34.99.

Live coverage of the card gets underway at 8 pm ET / 5pm PT, with the Benavidez vs Andrade ring walks expected at around 11 pm ET / 8pm PT.

How to watch Benavidez vs Andrade in the UK

Just like in Canada, the Benavidez vs Andrade fight has been picked up by Fite.TV and is available via a one-off price of £19.99. Live coverage of the card gets underway at 1 am (Nov 26), with rings walks for the main event expected at around 4 am. Traveling outside the UK right now? Use a good boxing VPN to access the Fite.TV from anywhere.

How to watch Benavidez vs Andrade in Australia

The Benavidez vs Andrade live stream details are not fully confirmed but it looks like the fight will be on Fox in Australia.

That means you should be able to watch via the Kayo Sports streaming service.

Live coverage of the card gets underway at 12 pm (Nov 26), with the rings walks for the main event expected to take place at around 3 pm.

Not in Australia for the fight? Get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.

How to watch Benavidez vs Andrade from anywhere with a VPN

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a major broadcaster is streaming Benavidez vs Andrade.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the fight. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like Benavidez vs Andrade even if it isn't directly broadcasting where you are. Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch.

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Benavidez vs Andrade tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 David Benavidez Demetrius Andrade Nationality Mexican American Date of birth December 17th, 1996 February 26th, 1988 Height 6' 2'' 6' 1" Reach 74½" 73½" Total fights 27 32 Record 27-0 (23 KOs) 132-0 (19 KOs)

Benavidez vs Andrade fight card

David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade; Super middleweight

Subriel Matias vs. Shohjahon Ergashev; For Matias' IBF world super lightweight title

Hector Luis Garcia vs. Lamont Roach; For Garcia's WBA world super featherweight title

Jermall Charlo vs. Jose Benavidez Jr.; Middleweight

Sergey Lipinets vs. Michel Rivera; Super lightweight

Pablo Vicente vs. Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov; Super featherweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Alexis Salazar Flores; Light middleweight

Daniel Blancas vs. Raiko Santana; Super middleweight

Israel Mercardo vs. Wesley Rivers; Super lightweight

Curmel Moton vs. Hunter Turbyfill; Featherweight

Jabin Chollet vs. Jorge Perez; Lightweight

Alex Holley vs. Allen Medina; Welterweight

Benavidez vs Andrade odds

DraftKings has the odds are in favor of David Benavidez (-380) versus the underdog Demetrius Andrade (+275).