Watch BMF season 1 for free ahead of BMF season 3 premiere

Every now and then, streamers and networks give a gift to TV watchers, and Starz is doing just that ahead of the BMF season 3 premiere on March 1. In an effort to garner more viewership and drum up more anticipation for BMF season 3, Starz has made BMF season 1 available on YouTube.

That’s right, season 1, episodes one through eight, are available to stream on the platform at no cost to viewers. That’s fantastic news for those who have yet to dive into the crime drama. BMF has become a popular staple for Starz, which recently wrapped Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 and eyes to release Power Book II: Ghost season 4 in the future.

Now if you haven't heard of BMF, here is a synopsis of the series and season 1:

"BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers, Demetrius 'Big Meech' Flenory (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry 'Southwest T' Flenory (Da'Vinchi) from the inner-city streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s, who fostered the most prominent drug trafficking organization in the U.S., known as ‘Black Mafia Family.’

"This series explores the brothers' lives, their family dynamics and their relationship with the community, in an authentic manner that highlights their upbringing in a traditional family unit. Their parents, Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (Michole Briana White), as well as their spiritual advisor, Pastor Swift (Snoop Dogg), push the brothers to pursue formal educations. The tension between Meech and Terry's blood family and the criminal family they formed to eradicate themselves from poverty, create inner conflict as the brothers pursue the ever-elusive American Dream."

With all that being said, we should warn you that BMF season 2 is not available on the Starz YouTube channel. So if you binge through season 1, you'll need to get a subscription to Starz, which will come in handy to watch BMF season 3 as well.

In the US, Starz is a premium cable channel. If you cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite TV, Starz is available as an add-on service on live TV streaming platforms like Fubo and Hulu with Live TV . You can also purchase a subscription to the standalone Starz App , which is currently running a special that allows new subscribers to get a subscription for as little as $3/month for the next three months.

In the UK, episodes of the series stream on Lionsgate Plus.