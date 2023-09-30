How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo live streams online or on TV

Are you ready to rumble? Las Vegas is set for a huge fight this weekend, with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez taking on Jermell Charlo with four of his belts on the line. Canelo may be a future hall of famer, but Charlo only has one loss to his name and has earned the right to be here. If you're a boxing fan, you're going to want to watch Canelo vs Charlo.

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo is airing for FREE in Mexico on its Azteca channels and on PPV in other parts of the world. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch Canelo vs Charlo live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

There isn't much more to say about Canelo Alvarez that hasn't already been written. Very possibly the best pound-for-pound boxer of his generation, he brings the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and WBO super middleweight belts to Sin City having never been beaten in the weight category before.

Of course he'll come into this one as hot favorite to defend his titles. But there is at least a small sense that Canelo's air of invincibility is waning. Since his loss against Dmitry Bivol at light heavyweight level, he's been taken the distance by Brit John Ryder and in the climax to his trilogy with Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin. It's been almost two years since the Mexican has scored a clean TKO.

Jermell Charlo will need to use that as he enters the ring on Saturday. But make no mistake... the Louisiana native has earned the right to be there. He and his identical twin brother Jermall have long dominated the global light heavyweight division. Yes, he'll be stepping up a weight class to take on Canelo, but his devastating defeat of Brian Castaño last year shows he has the skills and character to win on a big night.

Even if you only have a passing interest in the old art of pugilism, you won't want to miss this contest. In this article we have all the information you need on how to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo live streams online and on your TV in various corners of the globe.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo for FREE

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is a living legend in his home country of Mexico, and his adoring fans get to watch this fight absolutely free.

The fight will be shown on live on all TV Azteca channels (including Azteca Uno, Azteca Siete, A+ and ADN40) and streamed on the Azteca Deportes site and app. All you'll be asked to do is sign in via either Facebook or Google.

Action from fight night is set to start at 8.30 pm CST.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo in the US

US boxing fans can watch Canelo vs Charlo using Showtime PPV.

It doesn't come cheap... the price of the Canelo vs Charlo PPV is $84.99. Coverage starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Saturday, September 30.

Once you're paid up, you can stream the undercard and headline fight on your choice of web browser, mobile, tablet, Amazon Fire TV, Select Google and Android TVs, Apple TV, Chromecast (2015+), LG Smart TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Xfinity Flex, Wireless 4k Contour Box (Xi6) or Xbox.

If you prefer to watch on TV and already have cable, most providers will also give you the option to purchase through them.

Ring walk time is likely to be around 11 pm ET / 8pm PT, but that will depend on how the undercard progresses before it.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo in Australia

It's PPV in Australia for this big fight — you can watch Canelo vs Charlo on Kayo PPV or Main Event.

It will cost you $39.95, and you don't need to have an existing subscription with the services in order to watch. If you sign up through Main Event, you'll be able to watch on Fox channel 521. Or go for Kayo if you want to live stream Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo online, where you can watch on computers, mobiles, tablets and most TV streaming devices.

The action gets going at 11 am AEDT this Sunday morning (don't forget the changing of the clocks!), with the main fight expected to begin at around 2 pm.

Can I watch Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo in the UK?

Strangely for such a massive fight, at the time of writing there have been no broadcasters in the UK to pick up this fight.

Last time Canelo fought back in May, streaming service DAZN showed it. So it's probably worth keeping an eye on the DAZN website in case it strikes a last minute deal.

If a UK option to watch Canelo vs Charlo does materialise, the headline fight should start no earlier than 4am BST in the early hours of Sunday, October 1.

How to watch Canelo vs Charlo from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time does the Canelo vs Charlo fight begin?

The undercard is due to commence at 8 pm ET / 5pm PT in the US on Saturday, September 30. That's 1 am BST in the UK and 11 am AEDT in Australia on Sunday morning.

Assuming all goes to schedule, the Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo main event will start at around 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT. So that's 4 am BST and 2 pm AEDT.

All you need to know about Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo

What is the Canelo vs Charlo fight card? There's a stacked undercard in Las Vegas for this one, with Yordenis Ugas vs Mario Barrios' welterweight bout looking the most interesting:

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo - middleweight title

Yordenis Ugas vs Mario Barrios

Jesus Ramos vs Erickson Lubin

Elijah Garcia vs Armando Resendiz

Frank Sanchez vs Scott Alexander

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Isaac Rodrigues

Terrell Gausha vs KeAndrae Leatherwood

What are the odds for Canelo vs Charlo? Unsurprisingly, Canelo Alvarez is the overwhelming odds-on favorite to win this weekend. He hasn't lost a middleweight bout since his only blemish against Floyd 'Money' Mayweather just over ten years ago.