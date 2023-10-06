How to watch Ghosts season 5 online: stream the final season of the BBC One sitcom online

The creators of Ghosts have called time on their dead funny sitcom, which stars Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe as the human inhabitants of a house overrun with bickering apparitions. Fans of the show can watch Ghosts season 5 from anywhere beginning Friday, October 6.

You can enjoy Ghosts FREE online thanks to BBC iPlayer. But if you’re on holiday, don’t fret, because you can watch Ghosts season 5 on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

Created, written by, and starring the creative team behind Horrible Histories (2009-2014), Ghosts was an instant hit thanks to its whimsical humor, high gag rate, and eclectic collection of cohabiting spectres.

These include neanderthal man Robin (Laurence Rickard), a Georgian Noblewoman (Lolly Adefope), a closeted World War II officer (Ben Willbond), and pants-less Tory MP Julian (Simon Farnaby) – all tethered to the country estate of Button House and incessantly bending Alison’s ear.

With their B&B dreams in ashes after the fire, Alison (Ritchie) and Mike (Smith-Bynoe) are back to hustling to keep financially afloat. Might they be forced to leave their haunted home? Season 5 will also see the larger-than-life spooks enjoy some April Fool’s Day hijinks, as well as investigating the cause of Kitty’s death some 200 years ago.

Ready for the last gasp of this nearly departed show? Then read on as we explain how to watch Ghosts season 5 online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Ghosts season 5 FREE in the UK

The final season of Ghosts will air on BBC One from Friday, October 6, 2023. As always, there’s a total of 6 episodes, each of which will be broadcast weekly at 8:30pm BST. You can find the full release schedule provided below.

But you don’t have to wait a week between episodes, because BBC iPlayer will have every episode of Ghosts available to watch on-demand from October 6. Neither the linear BBC channel or iPlayer cost anything extra to people who already pay TV license fees.

Can I watch Ghosts season 5 in the US?

It’s unlikely that US viewers will be able to watch the fifth and final season of Ghosts anytime soon, given that the UK series is only now getting its cable debut.

Season 1 episodes will begin airing on CBS from Thursday, November 16. It’s a smart move by CBS, filling the schedule left empty by the Writers Guild of America strike and which delayed production on season 3 of the network's own, US version of Ghosts.

Can I watch Ghosts season 5 in Australia?

As of the moment there’s no release date for Ghosts season 5 in Australia. Fans of the show with a subscription to Stan, however, can enjoy seasons 1 through 3 on the streamer, with season 4 episodes being added as soon as October 17. Subscriptions to Stan start from AU$10 a month.

How to watch Ghosts season 5 from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Ghosts season 5, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

All 6 episodes are available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK, as of Friday, October 6. But for those who’d prefer to watch live on BBC One – and are in possession of a valid TV license – then they can catch episodes weekly on BBC One, every Friday at 8:30pm BST as laid out below: