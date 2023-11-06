How to watch the Melbourne Cup 2023 online and on TV

The annual Melbourne Cup takes place on Tuesday, November 7 in Melbourne, Australia at the Flemington Racecourse as 24 jockeys commence battle on the 3,200-meter course. That's 11 pm ET on Monday, November 6 for punters in the US.

The Melbourne Cup 2023 is airing for FREE in Australia on the 10 Play streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch Melbourne Cup live streams on 10 Play from anywhere with a VPN.

Known as ‘the race that stops the nation’ as virtually the whole of Australia comes to a halt to watch the action, the likes of Willie Mullins, Joseph O’Brien and Kohei Matsuyama will all be vying for victory in Melbourne.

The climax of the weeks-long Melbourne Spring Racing Carnival, the Melbourne Cup is one of 32 race meetings taking place throughout Australia on Tuesday on what is a public holiday in the city of Melbourne. However, it is the two-mile handicap at Flemington that will undoubtedly draw the most interest both nationally and internationally.

Last year saw jockey Mark Zahra triumph on Gold Trip while this time around it is Vauban who is the firm favorite. Ridden by Britain’s Ryan Moore, the five-year-old triumphed earlier this year at Royal Ascot and has won his last two starts convincingly.

If you’re interested in watching the Melbourne Cup 2023, below we'll run you through how to do so, whether you're in Australia or somewhere else.

How to watch Melbourne Cup 2023 in Australia

You can watch the Melbourne Cup 2023 in Australia on Channel 10. The race is set to get underway at 3pm. If you want to watch online, Channel 10's streaming service 10 Play will let you do so — best of all, it's free, so it's our recommended pick. 10Play is free to watch for anyone in Australia. Sign-up with an Australian post code and away you go. Make sure to use a VPN if you're trying to access 10 Play while outside of the country and away from home.

How to watch Melbourne Cup in the US

US horse racing fans can watch the Melbourne Cup 2023 on Fox Sports, with the race taking place at 11pm ET and 8pm PT on November 6.

Fox Sports is also available on Sling TV, in the Sling Blue package, which starts at $40 per month. Select regions will see Sling Blue cost $45 per month, following the addition of the ABC network in that area.

How to watch Melbourne Cup 2023 in the UK

If you can't tune into the 10 Play broadcast wherever you are, then Sky Sports is the place to go to watch a Melbourne Cup 2023 live stream in the U.K. The race is airing on Sky Sports Racing, with coverage beginning at 11pm on November 6.

If you don't already subscribe, you could sign up for a package including Sky Sports, Sky TV & Netflix for £46.

Don't want to commit to a lengthy contract? Another option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will let you access all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with prices starting at £11.98 for a Day Pass and £34.99 for a month.

If you're abroad, you can still access your Sky streams with the help of ExpressVPN.

How to watch Melbourne Cup 2023 from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch the Melbourne Cup 2023 on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

All you need to know about Melbourne Cup 2023

Which horse and jockeys are racing at the Melbourne Cup?

Barrier - Horse - Trainer - Jockey — Weight

1 - GOLD TRIP (2) - Ciaron Maher & David Eustace - James McDonald - 58.5kg

2 - ALENQUER (9) - Michael Moroney - Damien Oliver - 56.5kg

3 - WITHOUT A FIGHT (16) - Anthony & Sam Freedman - Mark Zahra - 56.5kg

4 - BREAKUP (18) - Tatsuya Yoshioka - Kohei Matsuyama - 55kg

5 - VAUBAN (3) - Willie Mullins - Ryan Moore - 55kg

6 - SOULCOMBE (4) - Chris Waller - Joao Moreira - 53.5kg

7 - ABSURDE (8) - Willie Mullins - Zac Purton - 53kg

8 - RIGHT YOU ARE (15) - Ciaron Maher & David Eustace - John Allen - 53kg

9 - VOW AND DECLARE (19) - Danny O‘Brien - Billy Egan - 53kg

10 - CLEVELAND (23) - Kris Lees - Michael Dee - 52kg

11 - ASHRUN (11) - Ciaron Maher & David Eustace - Kerrin McEvoy - 51.5kg

12 - DAQIANSWEET JUNIOR (12) - Phillip Stokes - Daniel Stackhouse - 51.5kg

13 - OKITA SOUSHI (20) - Joseph O‘Brien - Dylan Gibbons (a) - 51.5kg

14 - SHERAZ (22) - Chris Waller - Beau Mertens - 51.5kg

15 - LASTOTCHKA (21) - Mick Price & Michael Kent (Jnr) - Craig Williams - 51kg

16 - MAGICAL LAGOON (7) - Chris Waller - Mark du Plessis - 51kg

17 - MILITARY MISSION (5) - Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott - Rachel King - 51kg

18 - SERPENTINE (1) - Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott - Jye McNeil - 51kg

19 - VIRTUOUS CIRCLE (6) - Liam Howley - Craig Newitt - 51kg

20 - MORE FELONS (24) - Chris Waller - Jamie Kah - 50.5kg

21 - FUTURE HISTORY (13) - Ciaron Maher & David Eustace - Hollie Doyle - 50kg

22 - INTERPRETATION (17) - Ciaron Maher & David Eustace - Teo Nugent - 50kg

23 - KALAPOUR (14) - Kris Lees - Zac Lloyd (a) - 50kg

24 - TRUE MARVEL (10) - Matthew Smith - Ben Thompson - 50kg

How much prize money is up for grabs?

The 2023 Melbourne Cup is the feature race held at Flemington and is worth AUS$8million in prize money. First place will receive $4.4 million, second $1.1 million and third place gets $550,000.