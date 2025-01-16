How to watch Molly-Mae: Behind it All online – stream docuseries on Amazon Prime Video

Docuseries Molly-Mae: Behind it All will go beyond the headlines of the reality TV star’s headline-grabbing breakup with boxer Tommy Fury, as she navigates motherhood and her most ambitious business venture yet.

The first three episodes arrive to stream on Prime Video from Friday, January 17 and viewers can watch Molly-Mae: Behind it All online from anywhere in the world with a VPN, potentially for free, as we explain below.

Now a successful entrepreneur and social media influencer, Molly-Mae Hague shot to fame after her whirlwind romance with Fury on hit dating show Love Island. “We were obsessed with each other,” she says. Yet in August last year, Molly-Mae's life was shattered. After five year's together, she announced that “mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.”

Hot on the heels of their headline-grabbing split, this six-part docuseries follows the 25-year-old influencer as she deals with the challenges of raising a young daughter, adjusts to life in the spotlight without Tommy, and prepares to launch her latest high-profile enterprise – clothing brand Maebe. As per the press release, viewers can expect to see Molly-Mae “as you’ve never seen her before – raw, real and redefining what it means to thrive under intense public scrutiny.”

Catch the first three episodes now with our guide below and watch Molly-Mae: Behind it All free on Amazon Prime Video from anywhere, with the remaining episodes scheduled for spring.

How to watch Molly-Mae: Behind it All online in the US, UK, Australia, and beyond

You can watch Molly-Mae: Behind it All online from Friday, January 17 and stream this canid docuseries with an Amazon Prime subscription worldwide, from any country where Amazon is available. If you’re a new or returning subscriber, there’s a 30-day free trial available. That means you could watch the initial three episodes for absolutely nothing, although the remaining instalments aren’t due until later in the year, sometime in spring 2025. See our episode schedule below for more information. Once your free trial expires, you’ll be charged a recurring subscription cost. In the US that's $14.99 a month ($139 a year). It’s £8.99 (£95 a year) for UK citizens. In Canada it costs CA$9.99 ($99.99 annually), while an Amazon Prime subscription in Australia is AU$9.99 (or $79.99 per year). And, if you’re in a country where Amazon isn’t available? You’ll want to seek out a good VPN to connect to Amazon Prime Video like you would back home, as we explain below.

How to watch Molly-Mae: Behind it All online from anywhere with a VPN

Starting the new year with a break abroad, but still want to watch Molly-Mae: Behind it All online? You'll likely encounter some problems as many streaming services are geo-restricted to specific locations. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to the right location of your chosen streaming services, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Molly-Mae: Behind it All episode schedule

Docuseries Molly-Mae: Behind it All is expected to have a total of six episodes. The first three arrive will arrive on Prime in January 2025, while we're told the final three instalments will land sometime in spring 2025. See below for the full episode schedule:

Episode 1: Friday, January 17 at 8 am UK / 3am ET / 12am PT

Episode 2: Friday, January 17 at 8 am UK / 3am ET / 12am PT

Episode 3: Friday, January 17 at 8 am UK / 3am ET / 12am PT

Episode 4: Spring 2025 (release date TBC)

Episode 5: Spring 2025 (release date TBC)

Episode 6: Spring 2025 (release date TBC)

Molly-Mae: Behind it All trailer

Molly-Mae: Behind It All | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On