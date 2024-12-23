Molly-Mae: Behind it All — release date, what happens, trailer and everything we know

Molly-Mae: Behind it All is a Prime Video documentary series that gives access all areas into the life of former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague. The series takes us behind the headlines and follows the influencer and entrepreneur as she juggles motherhood with starting her new business venture Maebe. It also delves into her well-publicized split with boxer Tommy Fury, who she met on ITV reality series Love Island in 2019. We're told: "This is Molly-Mae as we’ve never seen her before — raw, real and redefining what it means to thrive under intense public scrutiny."

Here’s everything you need to know about the Prime Video documentary series Molly-Mae: Behind it All…

The first three episodes of the six-part documentary series Molly-Mae: Behind it All will air on Prime Video on Friday, January 17, 2025. The rest of the series will follow in spring 2025.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is and the trailer shows Molly-Mae opening up about her break-up with Tommy Fury. "All I ever wanted was to get married," she says. "Suddenly overnight every part of my life changed. This is a good opportunity for me to say how I actually feel." So, get ready for some startling confessions. Take a look below.

Molly-Mae: Behind It All | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

What happens in Molly-Mae: Behind it All

Molly Mae: Behind it All follows Molly-Mae Hague after split with Tommy and shows her adapting to motherhood. We also see her launch her new fashion and beauty business Maebe and work hard to maintain the success of her brand.

Molly-Mae Hague has launched a fashion brand Maebe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All about Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae Hague in Love Island 2019. (Image credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Molly-Mae Hague with former partner Tommy Fury in 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Molly-Mae Hague, now 35, appeared on Love Island in 2019 where she met her ex-fiancé, Tommy Fury. The pair finished second and went on to have their baby daughter Bambi but parted ways in August 2024. Molly-Mae is now a social media influencer and has appeared on At Home with the Furys, The Boxer and the Ballroom Dancer, Loose Women and This Morning.