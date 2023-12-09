How to watch Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney boxing online or on TV

The Chase Center in San Francisco plays host to a massive and much-anticipated bout on Saturday, December 9 when Regis Prograis and Devin Haney come face-to-face and the latter seeks to add super lightweight gold to his status of undisputed lightweight champion.

Prograis vs Haney is exclusive to the DAZN streaming service around the world. But don't worry if you're somewhere it's not being shown, because you can watch Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

It was at the MGM Grand in May when Devin 'the Dream' Haney made the boxing world truly sit up and take notice after scoring a unanimous points victory over Ukrainian legend Vasiliy Lomachenko to become undisputed world champ. That win may not have been without its controversies (a weigh-in tussle, questions over the judges' scores, and accusations of racism against Haney being the lowlights), but not a pundit out there can argue that the 25-year old Californian isn't the real deal.

Instead of registering a couple of easy title defences to feather-up his currently unblemished 30-0 record, he's decided to step up a weight to super lightweight and once again prove his doubters wrong. Saturday is Haney's huge homecoming, having never before fought professionally in San Francisco — the city of his birth. Acknowledging in recent interviews that he's a fighter that people love to hate, he'll have to get used to a likely partisan crowd cheering his every jab, punch and uppercut.

Regis 'Rougarou' Prograis is the man standing in Haney's way, putting his own strap on the line for the second time since knocking out Jose Zepeda to take the vacant title just over a year ago. A past mentee of Evander Holyfield and Prospect of the Year candidate, the southpaw is now in the prime of his career and won't easily yield the belt from around his waist.

You're not going to want to miss this huge clash. Luckily, we have all the information you need on how to watch Prograis vs Haney online in this very article.

How to watch Prograis vs Haney in the US

Fight fans in the US can watch the Prograis vs Haney live stream via DAZN pay-per-view on Saturday, December 9.

The cost for the PPV will be $59.99, but you'll need a regular DAZN subscription, too. If you don't already have one, they start from as little as $19.99 per month If you commit to a year), with the flexible monthly cost set at $24.99.

Coverage of the undercard gets underway at 8 pm ET / 3 pm PT. The main event's ringwalks will commence at around 10.30 pm ET / 7.30 pm PT.

How to watch Prograis vs Haney in the UK and Australia

Fight fanatics in the UK and Australia are luckier than those in the States, as Prograis vs Haney can be streamed with a regular DAZN subscription — not PPV.

DAZN subscriptions cost £19.99 / AU$13.99 with a monthly Flexible Pass that can be cancelled at any time. There's even better value available for boxing loving Brits who can get DAZN's Annual Super Saver subscription that costs £99.99 for a whole year.

The main card starts at 1 am UK / 12pm AEDT on Sunday, with ringwalks for the main event due from around 3.30 am UK / 2.30 pm AEDT (depending on how long the undercard takes to reach its conclusion).

How to watch Prograis vs Haney from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Prograis vs Haney, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like the X or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch.

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time does Prograis vs Haney begin?

The main card is scheduled to begin on Saturday, December 9 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. That's 1 am UK / 12 pm AEDT on Sunday.

The timing of the Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney headline bout depends on how things progress on the undercard, but we'd expect that things could start any time from 10.30 pm ET / 7.30 pm PT on Saturday and 3.30 am UK / 2.30 pm AEDT Sunday.

All you need to know about Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney

What is the Prograis vs Haney tale of the tape? Regis Prograis

Nationality: American

DOB: January 24, 1989

Height: 5' 8''

Reach: 67"

Fights: 30

Record: 29-1 (24 KOs) Devin Haney

Nationality: American

DOB: November 17, 1998

Height: 5' 8''

Reach: 71"

Fights: 30

Record: 30-0 (15 KOs)

What is the Prograis vs Haney fight card? Regis Prograis (c) vs Devin Haney, for WBC junior welterweight title

Liam Paro vs Montana Love, junior welterweight

Andy Cruz vs Jovanni Straffon, lightweight

Ebanie Bridges (c) vs Miyo Yoshida, for IBF women’s bantamweight title

Amari Jones vs Quilisto Madera, middleweight

Beatriz Ferreira vs Destiny Jones, female junior lightweight

Shamar Canal vs Jose Antonio Meza, junior lightweight