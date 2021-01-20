Here's how to watch The Bay season 2 online anywhere in the world

The Bay season 2 once again stars Morven Christie as Family Liaison Officer Lisa Armstrong and Daniel Ryan as DI Tony Manning. Here’s how to watch The Bay season 2 online anywhere in the world.

Set in the coastal town of Morecambe, season two opens with Lisa at a huge low having been demoted from DS to DC. However, a new case involving a shocking murder within a loving family sees Lisa back on the front line. Lisa is tasked with getting under the skin of the new family. But can she do her job well? She knows she needs to prove herself not only to her family and colleagues, but also herself.

Talking about the series coming back, writer Daragh Carville (Being Human, The Smoke, Cherrybomb) says: “I’m absolutely delighted to be returning to the world of The Bay and picking up the story of police detective Lisa Armstrong, as she faces massive new challenges both at work and at home.

"We are welcoming back our fantastic core team from series one - led by the extraordinary Morven Christie - we’re also welcoming in a brilliant cast of new faces.

"And once again our story plays out against the stunning backdrop of Morecambe Bay, with its beautiful views, its dangerous tides and its hidden secrets. I can't wait to get started.”

Also among the cast for season 2 are Joe Absolom (A Confession, Doc Martin), James Cosmo (His Dark Materials, The Name of the Rose, Game of Thrones), Stephen Tompkinson (DCI Banks, Trollied), Sharon Small (Trust Me, Mistresses), and Sunetra Sarker (Ackley Bridge, Informer).

How to watch The Bay series 2 online in the UK for free

The Bay series 2 starts on ITV on Wednesday January 20th at 9pm. Following the broadcast of the first episode it will be available on the ITV Hub.

How to watch The Bay season 2 online from abroad

There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you're away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

This is the number one rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

How to watch The Bay series 2 in America

The Bay season 2 is not currently being shown in the US.