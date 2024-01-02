How to watch Truelove online for free – and from anywhere 

Channel 4 is getting the year started with a poignant six-part drama featuring a fantastic cast of septuagenarians that explores finding love in older age and the emotive issue of assisted dying. Truelove starts in the UK on Wednesday, January 3.

After failing to take advantage of a romance in their youth, Phil (played the always-brilliant Lindsay Duncan) and Ken (The Wire's Clarke Peters) reconnect later in life to make up for lost time. But times aren't anywhere near a carefree as they remember, and conversations of shared hopes and dreams are soon replaced with difficult decisions surrounding dying with dignity.

Along with the thought-provoking subject matter, the exceptional main cast — also including Sue Johnston (The Royle Family), Phil Davis (Poldark) and Karl Johnson (Hot Fuzz) — and The End of the F***ing World creator Charlie Covell at the helm, we wouldn't be surprised if Truelove ends the year on many critics' best-of lists.

"With a core cast in their 70s, Truelove offers a refreshingly different take on older age," says Channel 4, "with its thrilling twists, wry sense of humour, and a passionate love story at its heart, celebrating second chances and the idea that it’s never too late."

Prepare for a mix of laughter and tears — here's how to watch Truelove from anywhere in the world, both on TV and online, with all the information you need to stream wherever you are.

How to watch Truelove in the UK for free

Channel 4 is airing Truelove in the UK, with six episodes broadcasting at 9 pm UK on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The series starts on Wednesday, January 3, which means the final episode is set for Thursday, January 18.

You can also watch Truelove online on the Channel 4 streaming service, which is free to watch online and via its app (TV license required).

Can I watch Truelove in the US?

Although BBC Studios has the international distribution rights for Truelove, there is no current information as to whether it will come to US screens.

Truelove starts at 9 pm UK / 4pm ET / 1pm PT on Wednesday, January 3 on Channel 4 in the UK. The subsequent five episodes go out at the same time on Wednesdays and Thursdays, meaning the final instalment is due on Thursday, January 18.

No Truelove release date has been announced in the US at the time of writing.

All you need to know about Truelove

What is the cast of Truelove? Lindsay Duncan as Phil

Clarke Peters as Ken

Sue Johnston as Marion

Phil Davis as Nigel

Peter Egan as David

Karl Johnson as Tom

Fiona Button as Kate

Kiran Sonia Sawar as Ayesha

Is Truelove based on a book? Truelove is an original screenplay and so is not adapted directly from a book. The series was co-created and written by Iain Weatherby (Humans) and Charlie Covell, the latter of who created the much-loved The End of the F***ing World.