Today's Framed answer and tips: Wordle for movie lovers solution, Monday, March 28

Want to know today's Framed answer?

Framed is the latest free game to spring out of the Wordle craze, and it's perfect for any film buff wanting to test their movie knowledge.

If the response online is anything to go by, Framed #17 has stumped quite a few film fans. If you've also found yourself scratching your head trying to guess what today's movie is, this guide covers everything you need to know.

Whether you're after hints for the latest movie, previous Framed answers or just want a few general tips to sharpen up your game, we've got you covered.

Today's Framed answer: hints

Drawing a blank? If you can't figure out what today's Framed answer is, maybe one of these hints will help nudge you in the right direction:

It was released in 2019

It's based on a true story

It's a drama about endurance racing

It won both the Oscar and the BAFTA for Best Editing in 2020

It features Christian Bale as a lead actor

Today's Framed answer

If you don't mind spoilers and just need to know what movie today's stills come from, we won't keep you in suspense any longer — today's Framed answer is: Ford V Ferrari.

Also known as Le Mans '66 in some countries*, Ford V Ferrari is a 2019 drama that sees American car designer Carroll Shelby (played by Matt Damon) and driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) dreaming up a revolutionary racing car to help Ford take down Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

*note the correct Framed answer is Ford V Ferrari, not the alternate title Le Mans '66

Framed tips — how to be great at Framed

If you're looking for a few tips to help you up your Framed game, we've got a few pointers that we think will help make the next movie just that little bit easier to guess.

Use the search bar: Framed only counts a guess once you submit an answer, meaning that one of the best tips we can offer is to try out as many alternatives before using up one of those precious six guesses. Next time you're guessing, try entering a few movie titles in the search bar without hitting "submit". This will help you check whether you're on the right lines

Not every film is in Framed's database: This is another reason to use the search bar, as you won't find every single movie ever released in Framed's database.

Watch out for movies with multiple titles: If there are alternate titles involved (like Framed 17, for example), your best bet seems to be going with whatever title was used in the US.

Look for clues: Since Framed is a visual game, your best option is simply to try and identify major themes or icons from each still; a close-up on a dashboard likely means cars play an important part in the movie, for example.

Actors: following on from the above tip, actors are likely your most obvious visual clue here. Certain directors favor particular actors, so if you recognize a famous face anywhere in the picture that might help you identify other characteristics from the movie.

Try narrowing things down by genre: Genre is by no means a failsafe, but if you've just unsuccessfully tried out a movie, try and think of similar films in the same genre to help dream up more guesses.

Previous Framed answers

If you're new to Framed and want to see which other movies have been used already, we've listed some of the most recent movies below:

Framed #16: Call Me By Your Name

Framed #15 : Being John Malkovich

Framed #14: Shaun of the Dead

Framed #13: The Prestige

Framed #12: Night of the Living Dead (1968)

Framed #11: Halloween (1978)

What is Framed?

Like other Wordle spin-offs, Framed puts a slight spin on the much-loved word game. Instead of asking you to guess a random word every day, Framed presents you with six different stills from a movie and tasks you with figuring out which film you're looking at.

The objective is to try and guess in as few attempts as possible so you can show off your top-quality film knowledge. If you want to join in on the fun, head over to the Framed site.

If you're after more games to play, there are plenty more Wordle alternatives out there for film fans. Star Wars lovers should definitely check out the Star Wars-themed version called SWordle, and there's also Lordle of the Rings which is perfect for Tolkien buffs.