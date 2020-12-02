What on TV for Wednesday, December 2

If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, NBC is lighting the tree in Rockefeller Center tonight for the 88th time. Beyond the tree lighting, the semi-finals are happening tonight on The Masked Singer, and there are new episodes of Guy’s Grocery Games, My 600-lb Life, and more.

88th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Christmas celebrations are likely going to look a bit different this year than they have in years past; however, when it comes to the tree in Rockefeller Center in NYC, the show will go on. Tonight NBC is kicking off the holidays with its annual lighting on the iconic tree and the 88th Annual “Christmas in Rockefeller Center.” Beyond the tree lighting, the event will also feature “festive musical performances.”

The Masked Singer

The "Super Six" hit the stage tonight on The Masked Singer. Tonight the finalists from all three groups come together on the stage to compete in the semi-finals.

Baby God

Baby God drops on HBO Max today. The film is a shocking examination of the work of a Las Vegas fertility specialist, the late Dr. Quincy Fortier, who assisted hundreds of couples struggling with difficulty conceiving and the many women he guided to pregnancy through the use of his own sperm without their knowledge or consent

Guy's Grocery Games

Guy Fieri is back tonight with another COVID edition of Guy’s Grocery Games. Tonight Guy and Hunter Fieri send three all-star chefs two boxes of groceries and games and challenge them to reinvent classic food duos. Things kick off tonight with a classic surf and turf dish and then the contestants try to create a fried sandwich using some social ingredients.

Alien Worlds

Applying the laws of life on Earth to the rest of the galaxy, the new Netflix series Alien Worlds blends science facts and fiction to imagine alien life on other planets.

My 600-lb Life

Together the The Dreier twins have lost over 400 pounds since they both had their gastric sleeve surgeries. Tonight on My 600-lb Life, the twins are trying to get qualified for skin surgeries; however, get thrown off course when a major life event happens.

Fierce

Fierce arrives on Netflix today. The film follows a gifted young singer that becomes an instant sensation on a popular talent show. But her real goal is earning the love of her father, a member of the jury.

