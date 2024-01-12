After a successful season 1 run, fans across the United States have been waiting for The Traitors US season 2 to debut, which has been slated for Friday, January 12, on Peacock.

When it was announced that the cast featured popular reality stars such as Real Housewives Tamra Judge, Larsa Pippen, Shereé Whitfield and Housewives alum and Married to Medicine season 10 star Phaedra Parks, a level of anticipation and buzz was created. These women alone have a knack for providing some entertaining television, and this is without mixing up with House of Villians contestant and Challenge legend Johnny Bananas, who is also part of the season 2 cast.

However, when many fans thought they would be able to log into Peacock early Friday morning or perhaps on their lunch break to watch season 2, they were disappointed to find that it wasn't available to stream. Take a look at just a few of the comments we found from show fans.

I got out of bed early to watch the first episode of #TheTraitorsUS only to find out Peacock delayed the release time 😐 pic.twitter.com/FSgyH1r2jkJanuary 12, 2024 See more

#TheTraitors #BB25 Me after staying up to watch #TheTraitorsUS premiere only to discover it’s delayed.pic.twitter.com/pAuqNvywUgJanuary 12, 2024 See more

#TheTraitors #BB25 When is the premiere of #TheTraitorsUS? 🔪 pic.twitter.com/rhMWSZ6WoZJanuary 12, 2024 See more

Those waiting to watch The Traitors US season 2 premiere, take a breath, because we know when the new season is going to launch.

What time does The Traitors US season 2 premiere on Peacock?

The Traitors US season 2 premieres on Peacock on January 12, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

In some good news, the season kicks off with the first three episodes. If you don't already have a subscription to Peacock, the streaming service offers several options for would-be subscribers.

Below we've provided a synopsis of what you can expect to see with the three-episode premiere.

The Traitors US season 2 episode 1, "Betrayers, Fakes and Fraudsters"

"The ultimate game of deception is back as an all-star cast descends on the Scottish Highlands. The Traitors are chosen, but there's a twist. The players start building the prize pot for the Faithful to share or the Traitors to steal."

The Traitors US season 2 episode 2, "Welcome to the Dark Side"

"Treachery continues in the Scottish Highlands as the Traitors attempt to complete their lineup and commit their first murder. The mission to build the prize pot reveals some hard truths, and the first player is banished from the game."

The Traitors US season 2 episode 3, "Murder in Plain Sight"

"The Traitors are given a daunting task for their next murder. A dark mission ensures the players keep working on the prize pot. The Faithful continue to attempt to banish one of the Traitors."