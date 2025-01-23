What was the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy answer on January 22?

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 quarterfinals continued on January 22, with game no. 3 of its primetime tournament on ABC. Stars from TV, movies, sports and elsewhere are testing their knowledge to raise money for charities. As is habit for Jeopardy! fans, you probably like to play along at home, attempting to answer the prompts in the form of a question before the contestants do.

But if you were unable to watch this episode live, we want to give you the chance to still play along by sharing with you the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy prompt from January 22. FYI, if you want to watch the whole episode to try and answer all the questions, the latest episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 land on Hulu on Thursdays.

The January 22 episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! features The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star (and star of the upcoming Superman movie) Rachel Brosnahan, Family Guy voice actor Seth Green and comedian Margaret Cho as the contestants. Cho gained the lead early and held it the rest of the game, pulling away in Triple Jeopardy when she went nailed two true Daily Doubles (she also got the third in the round, but only risked $300) and put the game away with $47,100. With Brosnahan at $7,000 and Green at $2,800, this game was over heading into Final Jeopardy, which this week was Coming Attractions.

You can find the Final Jeopardy prompt below. See if you can answer it yourself and find out how the Celebrity Jeopardy! contestants did.

What was the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy clue on January 22?

Again, with the category of Coming Attractions, here was the Final Jeopardy clue: “Dubbed 'the voice of God,' Don LaFontaine was best known for this three-word phrase that set the stage for many a movie trailer.”

Take 30 seconds to see if you can come up with the correct response. You can play the classic Final Jeopardy tune (courtesy of the legend John Williams) to help you’re thinking process.

Jeopardy! Think Music 2008-present and Celebrity Jeopardy! Think Music 2022-present - YouTube Watch On

What was the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy answer on January 22?

And the answer is…

What is "in a world?"

Seth Green got the answer right, finishing with $5,550, while Brosnahan couldn't remember the iconic phrase, leaving her with just $1 after a nearly all-in wager. They settled for second and third place however, as Cho could not be caught. But for good measure Cho got the answer right and added $7,000 to her score for a total of $54,100.

So Cho moves on to the semifinals. Peterman and Tyson, meanwhile, won $30,000 for their charities, Los Angeles Food Bank and Covenant House New York.

New episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 premiere Wednesdays on ABC, then become available to stream on-demand on Hulu every Thursday.