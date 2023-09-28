What was the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy question on September 27?

Celebrities answering trivia questions for charity is back in prime time, as Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 kicked off on Wednesday, September 27. While they are being tested on a number of topics across three rounds of gameplay, things often boil down to the Final Jeopardy question.

Of course, many fans of Jeopardy! also like to play along while they are at home, trying to answer the questions as quick as possible. But if you happened to miss the chance to play along with the latest episode of Celebrity Jeopardy!, we're here to help.

We won't go through all the questions, but what we will do is give you the Final Jeopardy question that the players had to answer to see if you could nail it. Also be sure to check out our Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 bracket to keep track with who has advanced in the tournament.

So put on your thinking caps, here is the Final Jeopardy question from the September 27 episode of Celebrity Jeopardy!

Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy September 27 question

With the topic of Astronomy, here was the Final Jeopardy on this week's episode of Celebrity Jeopardy!:

Discovered in the 60s and 70s, Cygnus X-1 was the first of these light-trapping gravitational bodies to be identified.

The players in the actual game — Mark Duplass, Emily Hampshire and Utkarsh Ambudkar — all played (Hampshire was given 500 points to participate after finishing in the red because, hey, it’s for charity), with Ambudkar having a lead of 21,100 over Duplass’ 15,100 after a back and forth game between the two.

Before we reveal the answer and which of the contestants got it right, take some to think it over yourself and see if you know the answer.

And the answer is...

What is a black hole?

Cygnus X-1, which is located about 7,000 light-years from Earth, was the first significant evidence of black holes discovered by scientists. Though Cygnus X-1 was first discovered in 1964, scientists revisited it in 2021 and learned that it is actually a bigger black hole than originally believed.

Which of the contestants got that right? Hampshire was stumped, but both Duplass and Ambudkar came up with the right answer. Duplass risked nearly everything, 15,097, but it wasn’t enough, as Ambudkar made the smart wager of 9,101, which gave him just enough to beat Duplass and advance to the semifinals.

New episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 air Tuesdays on ABC at 8 pm ET/PT. Then are they available to stream on Hulu.