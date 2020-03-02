What's new on HBO in March 2020

Source: HBO Evan Rachel Wood in Season 3 of "Westworld" on HBO. (Image credit: HBO)

There are no two ways about it: I'm thoroughly excited for the third season of Westworld on HBO. Likewise, I absolutely am in no way ready for the mind-eff that almost assuredly awaits. The good news? I've got until March 15 to prepare my brain.

The so-much-more-than-sci-fi series is back for its final season in March, and it's the standout series premiere for the third month of 2020. Elsewhere, HBO has X-Men: Dark Phoenix on tap, as well as the latest Fast & Furious movie, the underrated Hunter Killer (yes, really), and the feel good Beatles flick Yesterday .

Wrapping up their current runs in March will be Avenue 5 (which has been renewed), The New Pope , Season 10 of Curb Your Enthuiasm , and the first season of The Outsider .

And that's just scratching the surface. Keep on keepin' on for the full slate coming to HBO in March.

And it's also worth noting that HBO, its sister channel Cinemax, and the upcoming HBO Max will soon be available on YouTube TV . So look out for that.

HBO Premium TV



It's not TV — at least that's what they say



Even with the end of Game of Thrones, there's still more than enough quality shows on HBO to easily justify a subscription. Plus it's available pretty much everywhere.



HBO NOW $14.99 /mth Visit Site at HBO

Theatrical Premieres

Hunter Killer, 2019 (3/1)

Johnny English Strikes Again, 2019 (3/1)

The Getaway, 2019 (3/1)

Yesterday, 2019 (3/7)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, 2019 (3/14)

X-Men: Dark Phoenix, 2019 (3/21)

Blinded by the Light, 2019 (3/22)

The Kitchen, 2019 (3/28)

Original Programming:

Foodlore, Season 1 (3/2)

The Shop: Uninterrupted (3/7)

Women of Troy (3/10)

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News (3/19)

Entre Nos Presents: Nick Guerra: Love Me At My Worst (3/20)

Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America's Elections (3/26)

Todxs Nosotrxs, Season 1 (3/27)

The Scheme (3/31)

Series Premieres

Axios, Season 3 Premiere (3/1)

Westworld, Season 3 Premiere (3/15)

The Plot Against America, Series Premiere (3/16)

My Brilliant Friend, Season 2 Premiere (3/16)

Series Finales

The Outsider, Season Finale (3/8)

McMillion$, Docuseries Finale (3/9)

The New Pope, Season Finale (3/9)

Avenue 5, Season Finale (3/15)

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 10 Finale (3/22)

Estrenos

The Dishwasher (AKA El Lavaplatos) (3/1)

The Sparring Partner (AKA El Chata) (3/6)

Un 4To De Josue (3/20)

Starting March 1

The Adjustment Bureau, 2011

Along Came Polly, 2004

Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom, 2017

Alpha and Omega: The Big Fureeze, 2016

Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf Games, 2014

Armageddon, 1998

Babe, 1995

Babe: Pig in the City, 1998

Battle for Terra (AKA Terra), 2009

Bedazzled, 2000

Big Momma's House 2, 2006

The Bridges of Madison County, 1995

Child's Play 2, 1990

Child's Play 3, 1991

Crimson Peak, 2015

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (Extended Version), 2004

Enemy at the Gates, 2001

Fight Club, 1999

Gamer, 2009

Hall Pass (Extended Version), 2011

Happy Feet Two, 2011

In a Valley of Violence, 2016

Johnny English, 2003

LOL, 2012

Match Point, 2005

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Director's Cut), 2005

My Left Foot, 1989

Pups United, 2015

Rapture-Palooza, 2013

Sinbad: Beyond the Veil of Mists, 2020

They Came Together, 2014

Wings: Sky Force Heroes, 2020

The Zookeeper's Wife, 2017

Ending March 31