What's new on HBO in March 2020
Westworld Season 3 is coming, and we're so not ready for it
There are no two ways about it: I'm thoroughly excited for the third season of Westworld on HBO. Likewise, I absolutely am in no way ready for the mind-eff that almost assuredly awaits. The good news? I've got until March 15 to prepare my brain.
The so-much-more-than-sci-fi series is back for its final season in March, and it's the standout series premiere for the third month of 2020. Elsewhere, HBO has X-Men: Dark Phoenix on tap, as well as the latest Fast & Furious movie, the underrated Hunter Killer (yes, really), and the feel good Beatles flick Yesterday .
Wrapping up their current runs in March will be Avenue 5 (which has been renewed), The New Pope , Season 10 of Curb Your Enthuiasm , and the first season of The Outsider .
And that's just scratching the surface. Keep on keepin' on for the full slate coming to HBO in March.
And it's also worth noting that HBO, its sister channel Cinemax, and the upcoming HBO Max will soon be available on YouTube TV . So look out for that.
Theatrical Premieres
- Hunter Killer, 2019 (3/1)
- Johnny English Strikes Again, 2019 (3/1)
- The Getaway, 2019 (3/1)
- Yesterday, 2019 (3/7)
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, 2019 (3/14)
- X-Men: Dark Phoenix, 2019 (3/21)
- Blinded by the Light, 2019 (3/22)
- The Kitchen, 2019 (3/28)
Original Programming:
- Foodlore, Season 1 (3/2)
- The Shop: Uninterrupted (3/7)
- Women of Troy (3/10)
- After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News (3/19)
- Entre Nos Presents: Nick Guerra: Love Me At My Worst (3/20)
- Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America's Elections (3/26)
- Todxs Nosotrxs, Season 1 (3/27)
- The Scheme (3/31)
Series Premieres
- Axios, Season 3 Premiere (3/1)
- Westworld, Season 3 Premiere (3/15)
- The Plot Against America, Series Premiere (3/16)
- My Brilliant Friend, Season 2 Premiere (3/16)
Series Finales
- The Outsider, Season Finale (3/8)
- McMillion$, Docuseries Finale (3/9)
- The New Pope, Season Finale (3/9)
- Avenue 5, Season Finale (3/15)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 10 Finale (3/22)
Estrenos
- The Dishwasher (AKA El Lavaplatos) (3/1)
- The Sparring Partner (AKA El Chata) (3/6)
- Un 4To De Josue (3/20)
Starting March 1
- The Adjustment Bureau, 2011
- Along Came Polly, 2004
- Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom, 2017
- Alpha and Omega: The Big Fureeze, 2016
- Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf Games, 2014
- Armageddon, 1998
- Babe, 1995
- Babe: Pig in the City, 1998
- Battle for Terra (AKA Terra), 2009
- Bedazzled, 2000
- Big Momma's House 2, 2006
- The Bridges of Madison County, 1995
- Child's Play 2, 1990
- Child's Play 3, 1991
- Crimson Peak, 2015
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (Extended Version), 2004
- Enemy at the Gates, 2001
- Fight Club, 1999
- Gamer, 2009
- Hall Pass (Extended Version), 2011
- Happy Feet Two, 2011
- In a Valley of Violence, 2016
- Johnny English, 2003
- LOL, 2012
- Match Point, 2005
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Director's Cut), 2005
- My Left Foot, 1989
- Pups United, 2015
- Rapture-Palooza, 2013
- Sinbad: Beyond the Veil of Mists, 2020
- They Came Together, 2014
- Wings: Sky Force Heroes, 2020
- The Zookeeper's Wife, 2017
Ending March 31
- The 33, 2015
- American Nightmares, 2018
- Beaches, 1988
- Black Swan, 2010
- Brothers, 2009
- Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (Extended Version), 2019
- Can You Ever Forgive Me?, 2018
- Color of Night (Director's Cut), 1994
- Doppelganger, 1993
- The Favourite, 2018
- The Fourth Kind, 2009
- Gulliver's Travels, 2010
- Hello, Dolly!, 1969
- I.Q., 1994
- It's Kind of a Funny Story, 2010
- The Killing Fields, 1984
- The Lucky Ones, 2008
- Mortal Engines, 2018
- Robocop (Director's Cut), 1987
- Robocop 2, 1990
- Robocop 3, 1993
- Thank You for Smoking, 2006
- Truth or Dare (Extended Version), 2018
- United 93, 2006
- Victor Crowley, 2018
- When We Were Kings, 1996
- Working Girl, 1988
