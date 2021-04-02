What's on TV for Friday, April 2

Tonight The Blacklist is looking for a Russian asset in the US government, Magnum is searching for a stolen SUV on a new episode of Magnum P.I., and an entrepreneur thinks he’s come up with a solution to stop the spread of germs on tonight’s new episode of Shark Tank.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

The Blacklist

The Blacklist is back tonight with a brand new episode. Tonight the Task Force's determination to identify a Russian asset in the U.S. government puts Cooper and Reddington in increasingly treacherous positions.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn

WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn is a feature documentary that explores the rise and fall of one of the biggest corporate flameouts and venture capitalist bubbles in recent years - the story of WeWork, and its hippie-messianic leader Adam Neumann. Utilizing interviews with journalists, experts, high-ranking former employees, and former WeWork members, WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn takes a look at the community-centric, people-first ideal that sent the little co-working venture sky-rocketing into unicorn investment territory, and then investigates what was really going on behind the scenes.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Magnum P.I.

Tonight on a new episode of Magnum P.I, when a Marine Corps vet's SUV is stolen with her service dog inside, Magnum and Higgins must find the car, the dog and the car thief who they believe may be an escaped kidnapping victim.

Watch at 9pm EDT on CBS

Shark Tank

The sharks are headed back into the tank tonight for a brand new episode. Tonight's hopeful entrepreneurs include a man's simple yet ingenious invention that helps prevent the spread of germs like COVID-19.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

Concrete Cowboy

While spending the summer in North Philadelphia, a troubled teen is caught between a life of crime and his estranged father’s vibrant urban-cowboy subculture.

Watch anytime on Netflix

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex, set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.

Watch anytime on Disney+