What's on TV for Friday, June 18

Day 1 of the track and field Olympic trials are today! Tonight ABC is celebrating Juneteeth with a two-hour special Juneteenth: Together We Triumph, and Maggie has a disturbing vision, forcing her and Macy to pay a visit to the future on a new episode of Charmed.

202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials

The 202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials continue tonight with Day 1 of track and field from Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Finals of men's 10,000m and shot put are featured.

Watch at 10pm EDT on NBC

Juneteenth: Together We Triumph

Tonight ABC is celebrating Juneteeth. It promises to be an exciting evening of celebration and resilience in observance of Juneteenth with two hours of intimate storytelling, powerful tributes and musical performances.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ABC

Charmed

Tonight on a new episode of Charmed, Maggie has a disturbing vision, forcing her and Macy to pay a visit to the future. Mel and Harry struggle with challenging new circumstances.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

Chivas: El Rebano Sagrado

Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado follows the latest season of the beloved Mexican soccer team Chivas de Guadalajara, showing never-before-seen moments and documenting some of the greatest personalities on the team both on and off the pitch. The series features key team members including president of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Amaury Vergara, new sports director Ricardo Peláez, former team manager Fernando Tena, and top talent like José Juan Macías, Gilberto ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, Antonio ‘Pollo’ Briseño, and Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderón.

Watch anytime on Prime Video

Dynasty

Tonight on Dynasty, Blake warns Fallon about mixing marriage and business. As Liam wants more time with Fallon, she comes up with a "fool proof" plan to keep Liam occupied.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

The Rational Life

Always one to choose reason over emotion, a woman struggles when she’s drawn to two very different men, while also navigating unfairness at work.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Fatherhood

After the sudden death of his wife, a new father (Kevin Hart) takes on the toughest job in the world: parenthood. Based on a true story of loss and love.

Watch anytime on Netflix