What's on TV for Friday, May 13

Top picks tonight

The Essex Serpent

Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes star in the new Apple TV Plus original series The Essex Serpent that follows London widower Cora Seaborne, who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local pastor, but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.

Watch The Essex Serpent anytime on Apple TV Plus.

NBA playoffs

In another night of NBA playoff action, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Golden State Warriors look to move on to the next round while the Boston Celtics and the Memphis Grizzlies try to stave off elimination. Here is the full schedule for tonight's games:

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 pm ET/PT on ESPN

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors, 10 pm ET/PT on ESPN

NHL playoff

Three NHL playoff games take place tonight. Will the Penguins, Panthers and Flames clinch their series or will the Rangers, Capitals and Stars force game 7s? Here's the full schedule:

New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on TNT

Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on TBS

Calgary Flames vs Dallas Stars, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on TNT

The Blacklist

Tonight on The Blacklist, in an effort to reveal his true enemy, Red turns to the Task Force to help ground a flying fortress bank.

Watch The Blacklist at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Charmed

Tonight on a new episode of Charmed, Maggie is surprised by someone important from her past and tries to keep the peace when they collide with her present.

Watch Charmed at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.

Shark Tank

On a new episode of Shark Tank, entrepreneurs from Lawrence, New York, want to change the way men fix their appearance with their line of cosmetics to help clear up imperfections instantly. Entrepreneurs from Encinitas, California, hope to make a splash with their stylish watersport apparel brand that provides athletes with comfort and protection. Siblings from Austin, Texas, pitch their travel product designed to keep pups hydrated during any excursion; while entrepreneurs from Sand Springs, Oklahoma, hope to reel in a Shark with their fun solution to drinking a beverage while fishing.

Watch Shark Tank at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Dynasty

Tonight on a new episode of Dynasty, Blake grows closer to Amanda, much to the chagrin of Alexis. Jeff teams up with someone who leaves a lot to be desired and trusted.

Watch Dynasty at 9 pm ET/PT on The CW.