What's on TV for Monday, April 12

Tonight the winners of last night’s audience vote on American Idol will be revealed and the six bottom contestants will battle it out for one of the remaining two spots. The battle rounds end tonight on The Voice, and the Denver Nuggets are taking on the Golden State Warriors in some basketball.

American Idol

Tonight on a brand new episode of American Idol, 10 contestants will be revealed from the Top 16, following America's overnight vote. That will leave six contestants to perform for a chance at one of two spots picked by the judges.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

The Voice

Tonight on a new episode of The Voice, The Battle Rounds conclude as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Luis Fonsi, Dan + Shay, Brandy and Darren Criss to prepare their artists to go head-to-head.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Bob (Hearts) Abishola

On a new episode of Bob (Hearts) Abishola, when Gloria goes on vacation, Abishola takes charge of the nursing staff, but quickly falls short as the job requires "people skills."

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on CBS

Spontaneous

Get ready for the most outrageous coming-of-age love story about growing up…and blowing up! When students in their high school begin inexplicably exploding (literally…), seniors Mara (Katherine Langford) and Dylan (Charlie Plummer) struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last. As an unexpected romance blossoms between them, Mara and Dylan discover that when tomorrow is no longer promised, they can finally start living for today!

Watch anytime on Hulu

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Denver Nuggets are taking on the Golden State Warriors in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Warriors, Chase Center.

Watch at 10pm EDT on ESPN