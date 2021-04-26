What's on TV for Monday, April 26

Snoop Dogg serves as the Mega Mentor tonight on a new episode of The Voice. The Carolina Hurricanes are hitting the ice against the Dallas Stars tonight in Dallas, and ABC is celebrating 50 years of Sesame Street.

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Carolina Hurricanes are hitting the ice against the Dallas Stars. The game is being played from the home of the Stars, American Airlines Center.

Watch at 7:30pm EDT on NBC Sports

The Voice

Tonight on a new episode of The Voice, Snoop Dogg serves as the Mega Mentor to all of the teams on the final night of the Knockouts as the coaches pair their artists to perform individually against a teammate, then select a winner.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Sesame Street: 50 Days of Sunny Days

ABC is celebrating Sesame Street tonight with a new documentary highlighting the 50-year impact of this iconic show and the nonprofit behind it, Sesame Workshop. The documentary features special guests including W. Kamau Bell, Gloria Estefan, and more.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

Bob (Hearts) Abishola

On a new episode of Bob (Hearts) Abishola, As Abishola begins studying for medical school, she offends Gloria with an insensitive comment about Gloria's own journey of almost becoming a doctor.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on CBS

9-1-1: Lone Star

On a new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star tonight, the 126 make calls to a bloody disaster at an ice cream shop and help rescue a boy missing from his own birthday party.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

The Good Doctor

On a new episode of The Good Doctor, after a political protest turns violent, the team races to save two young gunshot victims.

Watch at 10pm EDT on ABC