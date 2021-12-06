What's on TV for Monday, Dec. 6

Top Picks Tonight

9-1-1 : members of the 118 are called to a series of emergencies on Christmas Eve

The Voice 's top eight artists perform individual songs tonight

A massive blackout threatens to stop the finale from airing on The Big Leap



NCIS

Tonight on NCIS, when a hotshot financial advisor is found shot at a naval station, NCIS investigates the case by interviewing the victim's three-dimensional hologram of herself.

Watch at 9pm EDT on CBS

Tonight the top eight artists perform individual songs tonight on The Voice, and special '90s-themed duets in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

9-1-1

Tonight on a new episode of 9-1-1, the members of the 118 are called to a series of emergencies on Christmas Eve. Then, Eddie struggles with an emotional Christopher.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Landscapers

Inspired by real events, Landscapers tells a unique love story involving Chris and Susan Edwards (David Thewlis and Olivia Colman), a seemingly ordinary British couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham. Will Sharpe (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Flowers) directs the exploration of love and fantasy, which is created and written by screenwriter Ed Sinclair.

Watch anytime on HBO Max

The Big Leap

Tonight on The Big Leap, when a massive blackout threatens to stop the finale from airing, the whole cast has to band together to light up the stage.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

Voir

Film lovers examine the cinematic moments that thrilled, perplexed, challenged and forever changed them in this collection of visual essays.

Watch anytime on Netflix