What's on TV for Monday, March 1

Tonight sports fans have an NHL game and some College Basketball available to watch. There’s a new episode of Rob Lowe’s new show 9-1-1: Lone Star as well as the season premiere of the popular show The Voice.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Carolina Hurricanes are hitting the ice against the Florida Panthers. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Panthers, BB&T Arena.

Watch at 7pm EST on FOX Sports

College Basketball

North Carolina is taking on Syracuse tonight is a game of basketball. Tonight's game is being played from Carrier Dome, the home of Syracuse.

Watch at 7pm EST on ESPN

9-1-1: Lone Star

On a new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, the 126 arrive at a funeral where another dead body has somehow managed to crash the burial. When the get to the hospital there are problems there too--an MRI has gone haywire. Owen and Tommy each feel displaced in their homes as Gwen starts to make her stay more permanent.

Watch at 9pm EST on FOX

The Voice

The Voice is making its return to NBC tonight. Tonight's season premiere episode is the blind auditions for the show.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

All American

Tonight on a new episode of All American, with Coop performing in Las Vegas, Spencer and some of the gang take a road trip to see her and Layla on tour. Layla is nervous to see Spencer and admit how she is feeling towards him.

Watch at 8pm EST on the CW

Spring Baking Championship

Looking for a little baking inspiration? Tonight on a new episode of Spring Baking Championship, the bakers are working on creating a dessert that manages to incorporate some happy cows into its look.

Watch at 8pm EST on Food Network