What's on TV for Monday, May 16

9-1-1

On the season finale of 9-1-1, another day in the life of the 118, as its members race to rescue a cliffside wellness retreat guru after his followers turn on him. Then, they respond to an emergency call at an upscale hair salon. Meanwhile, Maddie contemplates returning to work, Eddie and May make decisions on their future, as do Buck and Taylor, and the 118 gathers for a surprise wedding

9-1-1: Lone Star

The 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 finale sees Captain Strand and the 126 come together when one of their own is trapped after a building explosion. Meanwhile, Owen reflects on his 9/11 experience, T.K. and Carlos come to a decision and Tommy and Julius decide on their future.

The Good Doctor

In the season finale of The Good Doctor, Shaun and Lea make a big life decision and are pleasantly surprised by the support they receive from their friends at the hospital. Meanwhile, when Dr. Wolke’s parents show up with a revelation, Asher struggles to accept that he and his father may never truly understand one another.

All American

Tonight on a new All American, with Spencer and Asher's tension at an all-time high, JJ plans a party for the gang. Olivia goes against her instinct about an article causing friction between her and Spencer.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola

On a new Bob (Hearts) Abishola tonight with Dele's dream of becoming a doctor dashed, Bob, Abishola, Tayo, and the rest of the family scramble to find him a new career path.

