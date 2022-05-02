What's on TV for Monday, May 2

Top picks tonight

American Song Contest

It's time for the semi-finals on American Song Contest. Tonight is part two of those finals and will be broadcast live.

Watch American Song Contest at 8 pm ET on NBC.

NCIS

Tonight on a new NCIS, NCIS examines a ring of teenage partygoers when a string of break-ins takes place at Marine Base Quantico.

Watch NCIS at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.

All American

Tonight on All American, Spencer and Olivia are forced to acknowledge how much they have changed after some quality time together doesn't go smoothly putting a strain on their relationship.

Watch All American at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.

The Neighborhood

Tonight on a new episode of The Neighborhood, Calvin and Tina offer to throw a quinceañera for Yoli, a teen Calvin is mentoring at his auto shop. Also, Dave and Gemma introduce Malcolm to a college baseball coach.

Watch The Neighborhood at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola

On a new Bob (Hearts) Abishola tonight, Douglas is finally ready to introduce Olivia to his family, but he sets some ground rules to make sure Dottie plays nice.

Watch Bob (Hearts) Abishola at 8:30 pm ET/PT on CBS.