What's on TV for Monday, Oct. 4

The Las Vegas Raiders are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in some football tonight! Dr. Shaun Murphy and the team race to save a pregnant woman's baby on a new episode of The Good Doctor, and the citywide blackout continues to cause mayhem in Los Angeles on a new episode of 9-1-1.



Tonight, the Las Vegas Raiders are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in some football. Tonight's game is being played from SoFi Stadium.

Watch at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

'The Good Doctor'

Tonight on a new episode of The Good Doctor, Dr. Shaun Murphy and the team race to save a pregnant woman's baby and find her current situation as a convicted felon complicates it even more than they realize.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

9-1-1

Tonight on a new episode of 9-1-1, as the citywide blackout continues to cause mayhem in Los Angeles, Athena races to save her family from a tragedy. Meanwhile, Eddie must make a difficult choice about his future.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

'NCIS: Hawai'i'

Tonight on a new episode of NCIS: Hawai'i, Kai goes undercover with one of Hawai'i's oldest surf gangs when a petty officer who's trying to help wayward kids find a new path in the Marines is murdered.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

'Ordinary Joe'

Tonight on a new episode of Ordinary Joe, Jenny Banks' birthday gives everyone something to celebrate. Music Joe crashes Jenny's party while Amy is in full campaign mode.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

'On My Block' Season 4

Two years after going their separate ways, Ruby, Jamal, Monse and Cesar face new threats and must decide if their friendship is truly ride or die.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

'The Big Leap'

Tonight on The Big Leap, Monica comes face-to-face with her past when the contestants head to Chicago to watch a performance of "Swan Lake," performed by her old ballet company.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.