What's on TV for Saturday, April 9

Top picks tonight

Saturday Night Live

Jake Gyllenhaal is hosting Saturday Night Live tonight, with Camila Cabello making an appearance as the musical guest.

Watch Saturday Night Live at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT on NBC.

The Masters: third round

Third round coverage of The Masters golf tournament, as the best golfers in the world compete for the green jacket.

Watch The Masters at 3 pm ET/noon PT on CBS.

NHL hockey

Two of the best players of the last decade, Alexander Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby, renew their rivalry as the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off.

Watch Capitals vs Penguins at 3:10 pm ET/12:10 pm PT on ABC.

The Ten Commandments

Cecil B. DeMille's biblical epic returns to broadcast TV as it traditionally does every Easter/Passover season. Charlton Heston stars as Moses as he leads his people out of slavery in Egypt.

Watch The Ten Commandments at 7 pm ET/PT on ABC.

MLB baseball

Baseball's biggest rivalry, the New York Yankees vs the Boston Red Sox, helps kick off the MLB 2022 season.

Watch Yankees vs Red Sox at 4 pm ET/1 pm PT on Fox Sports 1.

American Sicario

American gangster Erik Vasquez (Philippe A. Haddad) is scheming to become the top dog in the Mexican underworld, only to find himself making enemies out of both the powerful cartels and his own allies.

Watch American Sicario anytime on Hulu.