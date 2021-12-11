What's on TV for Saturday, Dec. 11

Top Picks Tonight

The annual Army vs Navy college football game takes place on CBS

Steph Curry goes for the all-time three-point record as the Golden State Warriors play the Philadelphia 76ers

Kate McKinnon makes her season debut as Billie Eilish hosts a new Saturday Night Live

Army vs Navy

The annual Army vs Navy college football game, one of the best events in college athletics, is being played from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Watch the game at 3:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Golden State Warriors are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers in some NBA basketball. Tonight's game is being played from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Saturday Night Live

SNL returns from its Thanksgiving host with Billie Eilish serving as both host and musical guest. Plus, fan-favorite SNL cast member Kate McKinnon will make her season debut.

Watch at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

College Basketball

Cincinnati is taking on Xavier tonight in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from Cintas Center in Cincinnati

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports.

Frosty the Snowman

Looking to get in the holiday spirit? The 1969 classic Frosty the Snowman airs tonight on CBS. Jimmy Durante narrates the story about the warmhearted man of snow, who risks a meltdown from rising temperatures unless he can get to the North Pole.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Frosty Returns

If you enjoy Frosty, stick around for the sequel, Frosty Returns. The happy snowman (voiced by John Goodman) is threatened by a coldhearted inventor with a snow-removal spray in this animated adventure.

Watch at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Hungry and the Hairy

On the motorbike road trip of their dreams, buddies Rain and Ro Hong-chul relax and unwind as they delight in tasty eats and scenic locales around Korea.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

The Zoo

Tonight on a new episode of The Zoo, Howie the rescued wallaby is ready to be relocated to Arizona, where he will meet his new mob and potential mates.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.